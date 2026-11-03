Businessperson Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak secured a court injunction against Bloomberg yesterday from publishing a report which he claimed was defamatory.

This is amid continued speculation linking the former aide to Anwar Ibrahim to the "corporate mafia" scandal - allegations which he denies.

His lawyers from Messrs Ahmad Deniel, Ruben & Co were reported by the New Straits Times yesterday as saying the draft article contained statements and allegations which their client maintained were false, baseless, and defamatory.

Bloomberg reportedly contacted Farhash over their writing and intent to publish before the legal proceedings were initiated.

While Malaysiakini is withholding the specific details of the alleged defamatory statements on legal advice, court filings show they broadly cover allegations ranging from corporate appointments, government contracts, political interference, and criminal claims, all of which the plaintiff asserts are false and defamatory.

Meanwhile, former MACC chief Latheefa Koya said the injunction was unfortunate and disappointing.

Latheefa Koya

"The press must be free to report on matters of public interest, especially when it concerns serious allegations of abuse of power and corruption in high places, implicating the prime minister himself.

"The guarantee of freedom of speech in Article 10 of the Federal Constitution includes protection of media freedom.

"It is not in the public interest of Malaysians for Bloomberg to be silenced on this matter, just as it was not in our interest for media like the Wall Street Journal to be silenced during the 1MDB scandal," she told Malaysiakini.

Latheefa said she hoped that the injunction would be overturned.

READ MORE: PM vows to release 'corporate mafia' probe findings in 3 months, even if Azam, Farhash named



