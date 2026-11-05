A migrant rights group has expressed shock over Human Resources Minister R Ramanan's revelation that nearly 600 high-profile individuals, including national leaders, have failed to fulfil their Socso contribution obligations for domestic workers.

In a statement to Malaysiakini, Tenaganita described the finding as "disturbing" and urged Putrajaya to ensure the law is enforced transparently and consistently, without exception.

"These are individuals who should be setting an example, not contributing to the very exploitation and neglect that domestic workers have endured for decades.

"If those entrusted with upholding the law cannot respect the rights of workers in their own homes, what message does this send to the rest of society?" it said, adding that Socso contributions are a basic legal obligation and not an act of generosity or charity.

Yesterday, Ramanan revealed that 598 high-profile individuals, including VVIPs, MPs and state assemblypersons, were among 10,033 employers of domestic workers found to have failed to comply with their Socso contribution obligations.

The figures were based on preliminary checks conducted by the agency as of Nov 1.

Human Resources Minister R Ramanan

Asked whether ministers were among the errant employers, Ramanan said, "There are even those higher than ministers".

He said the employers had until Dec 7 to fulfil their obligations, failing which they would be issued compounds.

Tenaganita also called on Malaysia to recognise domestic workers as workers entitled to equal rights and protection under labour laws.

This includes addressing their exclusion from key provisions of the Employment Act, as well as ensuring decent working conditions, fair wages, weekly rest days and effective mechanisms for redress, it said.

"Domestic workers need much more than social security.

"They need enforceable rights to fair wages, rest days, decent working conditions and access to redress and justice," it said, adding that Ramanan had an opportunity to bring about lasting structural change.

Exploitation of part-time cleaners

Separately, activist group Migrant Care called on the government to introduce legislation offering better protection for domestic workers, including those hired as part-time helpers or through cleaning service companies.

Migrant Care executive director Alex Ong said many such workers faced legal uncertainty, often operating in grey areas of the law that left them vulnerable to exploitation.

"For example, maid-for-rent and maid-for-sale practices. Cleaning service companies can sell them as human commodities to end-users, yet their work permits still classify them as cleaners.

"Cleaners can be rented out to end-users on a monthly basis.

"There is no jurisdiction over house-to-house cleaning services. The Human Resources Ministry has no power over such businesses, which operate based on job orders rather than clearly defined work locations and eight-hour job descriptions.

"Regulatory deficits become a playground for human commodity trading, created by more than 2,000 private employment agencies," he said.