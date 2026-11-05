Pahang ruler Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has urged the federal government to strengthen border controls and improve refugee management to ensure that the country's security and sovereignty remain protected.



Sultan Abdullah believes that the federal government should conduct a comprehensive assessment of whether the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) should continue operating in Malaysia, including the possibility of terminating its operations if its functions and effectiveness no longer serve the country's needs and interests.



His Royal Highness said the growing presence of foreigners, including refugees whose presence is not properly managed, must be given serious attention as it could create various challenges involving security, social well-being, environmental cleanliness and public order.



"The presence of an international organisation should help ease the country's burden, rather than create circumstances that ultimately have to be borne by the government and local people.



"Humanitarian considerations should never be used as a reason to take the country's sovereignty lightly, just as protection should never be allowed to undermine the priority of national laws," the sultan said in a statement posted on the Pahang Sultanate's Facebook page today.



Sultan Abdullah said Malaysia should remain a compassionate and humane nation, but must never compromise its sovereignty and security in the name of humanitarianism.

Rohingya refugees in Kuala Lumpur



"Every individual residing in this country is obliged to respect the laws and regulations in force, regardless of their origin or background," the post stated.



His Royal Highness said all enforcement actions must be carried out firmly, fairly and in accordance with the law, in line with the government's primary responsibility to defend national sovereignty, uphold the rule of law and safeguard the well-being of the people.

RM1b state revenue collected



In a separate post, Sultan Abdullah expressed his gratitude and pride over the state government's success in recording RM1 billion in revenue collection as early as Sept 17, achieving this milestone for the fifth consecutive year.



The Pahang ruler said the achievement reflected the state administration's capabilities under the leadership of Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in strengthening its financial position through efficient management, effective compliance measures and efforts to curb revenue leakages.



Meanwhile, His Royal Highness said the success of a government should not be measured solely by the amount of revenue collected, but also by how far its financial achievements could be translated into positive changes in the people's lives.



"I hope the state's strong financial position will translate into more comprehensive development, wider employment opportunities, higher incomes for the people, quality infrastructure facilities and improved well-being that all segments of society can enjoy," the post said.



His Royal Highness expressed hope that the state's financial achievements would continue to serve as a catalyst for balanced state development, ensuring that Pahang residents continue to enjoy the benefits of prosperity.

- Bernama



