Today’s cabinet meeting may be a heated one after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim challenged Umno ministers to speak their minds.

It’s the latest sign of a fracture in the Madani government after Umno made it abundantly clear it wants to ditch Anwar when his term ends to ally with PAS.

Tensions have been rising due to the Malacca state election, where Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan and the Umno-BN coalition are clashing in 23 seats.

“My friends in government, during (election) campaigns, they attack the government. But in the government, they have a deputy prime minister, this minister, that minister.

“If you disagree with something, say it in the cabinet. Tomorrow (today) 9am to 12.30pm, three hours. Speak up!” the premier said during a DAP campaign dinner in conjunction with the Malacca state election last night.

While taking a not-so-subtle jab at Umno-PAS’ “Malay unity” platform, Anwar railed against parties that sow hate but have no idea what they want besides “no Chinese, no DAP”.

He said such parties were hypocritical, as they would canvass Chinese and Indian voters during election campaigns, but later thump about “ketuanan Melayu” (Malay supremacy) when they win.

The Harapan chairperson said his government instead strives to serve all Malaysians, so all can be happy.

He contrasted this with the 1MDB scandal, saying the debts racked up would have to be paid by Malays, Chinese, Indians, Sabahans, and Sarawakians alike.

The broadside against Umno comes less than a week after Anwar downplayed a rift between his Finance Ministry and Umno president-cum-Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Rural and Regional Development Ministry over allocations for rural road projects.

Zahid claimed that funds were being withheld, while the Finance Ministry showed receipts that he had overspent. Despite this, the Rural and Regional Development Ministry was still given a RM500 million bailout using savings from other ministries.