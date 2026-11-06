MALACCA POLLS | Caretaker Malacca chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh has launched a joint manifesto by BN and Perikatan Nasional for the state election, outlining 113 initiatives across six key thrusts.

Among the pledges are free domestic water for households consuming less than 20 cubic metres a month, as well as free tuition classes for SPM and STPM candidates.

At the launch ceremony at the Melaka International Trade Centre this evening, Rauf said the joint manifesto represented a shared commitment by the two coalitions to address the needs of local communities.

"This manifesto covers housing, the cost of living, education, employment opportunities, public welfare, economic development, and the state’s development needs," he said.

The joint platform marks an electoral alignment between BN and PN, which were rivals in the previous Malacca state election. The two coalitions are now campaigning together, with PN contesting five seats in the Nov 14 polls.

The initiatives are divided into three implementation timelines: the first 100 days, one year, and five years.

Caretaker Malacca chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh

Among the other education-related pledges are an RM100 top-up to the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) for newborns from Jan 1, 2027, as well as free artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things training for youths, content creators, freelancers, and homemakers.

On infrastructure, BN-PN has pledged to introduce scheduled drainage maintenance by local councils within 100 days to mitigate flash floods, alongside a smart traffic light system to improve traffic flow.

The two coalitions also aim to build 25,000 affordable housing units over the next five years and provide housing loans of up to RM80,000 for those building homes on their own land.

On economic development, they have set a target of attracting RM30 billion in investments and creating 25,000 jobs.

This includes developing new industrial zones for maritime industries and data centres, as well as listing two state-owned subsidiary companies on the stock exchange.

The manifesto carries the theme "Membina Masa Depan Melaka, Memakmurkan Negara" (Building Malacca's Future, Bringing Prosperity to the Nation).

Takiyuddin confident in BN-PN pact

PN was represented at the event by its secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, information chief Annuar Musa, and Pendang MP Awang Hashim.

Notably, Annuar was previously an Umno and BN secretary-general.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Takiyuddin described the manifesto as an "achievable" collaborative effort.

Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan

"I see that no important aspects have been left out.

"On that basis, we are confident that this will mark a new chapter for the people of Malacca," he said.

He also expressed confidence that PN's partnership with BN would yield positive results for the coalition in all five seats it is contesting.

The Malacca election campaign has entered its sixth day, with polling scheduled for Nov 14.