LETTER | Caretaker Malacca chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh has defended his administration over claims concerning 55 development projects in the state, saying some were inherited from previous governments while others were under federal supervision.

While this may be true, it does not absolve his administration of responsibility for resolving these problems.

When Rauf took office in 2023, he made several promises to tackle the state's problems and unite the people of Malacca. More than three years have passed, and it is fair to ask how many of those promises have been fulfilled.

In June last year, Rauf said 55 of the state's 241 development projects had yet to begin. The people of Malacca deserve to know how many of these projects have since started, how many remain delayed and what his government has done to get them moving.

I spent six years as a doctor in the civil service, where my colleagues and I attended to patients regardless of their race, religion or political beliefs.

We never turned patients away because their medical problems were caused by someone else, nor did we complain about having to treat conditions that other doctors had previously managed.

It was simply our responsibility to provide the best care we could.

I believe the same should apply to elected representatives and those holding public office.

A chief minister cannot be expected to resolve every problem overnight, particularly those inherited from previous administrations. However, after more than three years in office, Rauf should be able to explain what his government has done to address them.

Blaming previous administrations offers little comfort to those still waiting for the promised development and improvements in their communities.

The people of Malacca are entitled to expect their leaders to deal with the state's problems, regardless of when they arose or who was responsible for them.

As Malacca prepares to vote on Nov 14, voters should judge Rauf and his administration on what they have achieved during their time in office, rather than the promises they made when they first came to power.

Whoever becomes the next chief minister must understand that public office comes with the responsibility to serve everyone and deal with all the problems facing the state, not just those that are convenient to address.

DR BRYAN KEK KIT HUN is Bersama candidate for Kesidang.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.