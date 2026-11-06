MALACCA POLLS | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged voters in the Malacca state election to usher in political change to help save the country, while making a pitch for candidates aligned with the federal administration, saying they would have a “direct line” to his office.

Anwar (above), who chairs Pakatan Harapan, said electing representatives who shared the federal government's direction and maintained close ties with Putrajaya would facilitate development projects and ensure that local communities' concerns and welfare needs were addressed.

The appeal, however, could raise questions about the propriety of making access to the prime minister's office an electoral selling point, particularly if it suggests that constituencies represented by government-aligned candidates could enjoy an advantage in securing federal attention or development resources.

Citing Harapan candidates for the Paya Rumput and Kelebang state constituencies, Azman Abidin and Farzana Hayani Nasir respectively, as examples, he said their credibility and commitment were important in translating government policies at the grassroots level.

"I look after the country, and I want those who represent us to help follow this line - they must follow this policy. So can our representative here, Tok Man (Azman) in the Paya Rumput constituency, help? Let there be a direct voice to my office.

"Similarly with our young female candidate (Farzana) in Kelebang - pleasing in appearance, good at work, and hardworking," he said, according to Bernama.

Anwar said having elected representatives with direct access to the country's top leadership would give constituents an advantage in bringing infrastructure, drainage and socioeconomic concerns to the attention of the federal government.

He urged voters to assess candidates based on their ability to serve the people rather than those who merely played up sentiments during the campaign.

'Harapan could win'

At a separate event while attending the Madani Sinar Deepavali Celebration at the Kampung Permai Main Hall in Machap Umboo, Anwar expressed optimism that Harapan could win the Nov 14 state election.

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Acknowledging that Malacca had not traditionally been a Harapan stronghold, he said political fortunes could change, citing Selangor and Perak as examples of states where the coalition had previously faced similar challenges.

"I know they say, 'Oh, Malacca is not a Harapan stronghold.' I know it's not a Harapan stronghold... Selangor was never a Harapan stronghold before either, nor was Perak.

"Yes, (politics) has its ebbs and flows, but this time I believe we can start bringing change - we start bringing change here in Malacca to save the country," he said.

Prior to the dissolution of the state legislative assembly, Malacca was under an Umno-led BN administration headed by Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Despite Umno and Harapan being partners in the federal unity government, Umno has entered into an electoral pact with the opposition PAS and Perikatan Nasional for the Malacca polls.

The Election Commission has fixed Nov 14 for polling, with early voting scheduled for Nov 10.