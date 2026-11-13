Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has ordered immediate action to tackle recurring floods in Selangor, including increased funding, more frequent drain and river maintenance, and closer coordination among government agencies.

He said the measures were agreed upon during a meeting with relevant ministers and the Selangor government at Parliament yesterday, adding that he had directed all agencies, including the Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID), to implement the agreed works without delay.

“I cannot accept a situation where residents have to endure floods four or five times a year. Even when the water level is not high, the impact remains a burden on the people,” he told reporters after Friday prayers at Surau Madrasathul Gouthiyyah in Brickfields today.

Anwar cited Kuala Lumpur City Hall's (DBKL) practice of increasing drain and river cleaning from twice to six times annually as an example to follow.

He acknowledged that heavy rainfall and rising sea levels were difficult to control but stressed that additional measures were necessary to minimise flood risks and their impact on residents.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government had increased financial assistance for flood victims from RM1,000 to RM2,500, while the Selangor government's assistance had risen from RM500 to RM3,000.

However, he stressed that financial aid alone was insufficient, saying preventive measures, regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements must be implemented continuously.

Earlier, Anwar also announced a RM200,000 contribution and witnessed another RM200,000 donation from a contributor towards the Surau Madrasathul Gouthiyyah’s second-phase development fund.

Originally a small wooden-walled prayer hall in Kampung Khatijah, Brickfields, the surau has undergone gradual upgrades since 2008 and now occupies a two-storey building.

- Bernama



