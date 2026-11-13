Anwar orders prompt action to tackle recurring Selangor floods
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has ordered immediate action to tackle recurring floods in Selangor, including increased funding, more frequent drain and river maintenance, and closer coordination among government agencies.
He said the measures were agreed upon during a meeting with relevant ministers and the Selangor government at Parliament yesterday, adding that he had directed all agencies, including the Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID), to implement the agreed works without delay.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has ordered immediate action to tackle recurring floods in Selangor, including increased funding, more frequent drain and river maintenance, and closer coordination among government agencies.
He said the measures were agreed upon during a meeting with relevant ministers and the Selangor government at Parliament yesterday, adding that he had directed all agencies, including the Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID), to implement the agreed works without delay.
“I cannot accept a situation where residents have to endure floods four or five times a year. Even when the water level is not high, the impact remains a burden on the people,” he told reporters after Friday prayers at Surau Madrasathul Gouthiyyah in Brickfields today.
Anwar cited Kuala Lumpur City Hall's (DBKL) practice of increasing drain and river cleaning from twice to six times annually as an example to follow.
He acknowledged that heavy rainfall and rising sea levels were difficult to control but stressed that additional measures were necessary to minimise flood risks and their impact on residents.
Meanwhile, Anwar said the government had increased financial assistance for flood victims from RM1,000 to RM2,500, while the Selangor government's assistance had risen from RM500 to RM3,000.
However, he stressed that financial aid alone was insufficient, saying preventive measures, regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements must be implemented continuously.
Earlier, Anwar also announced a RM200,000 contribution and witnessed another RM200,000 donation from a contributor towards the Surau Madrasathul Gouthiyyah’s second-phase development fund.
Originally a small wooden-walled prayer hall in Kampung Khatijah, Brickfields, the surau has undergone gradual upgrades since 2008 and now occupies a two-storey building.
- Bernama
When the drain shud be 3m wide and 5m deep it ends up being 1m wide and 2m deep but the contractor gets paid for the original specs. Of course you get flooding. And all the lakes which act as catchment areas are filled up and condos built on it. Look at Puchong Lagenda, Sunway Serena, etc And then you complain of floods.
After nearly a term ( 4 years) as PM the PMX and his Madani government is still talking about floods affecting residents and business, an age old problem which draws annual talks, discussions, comments, analysis, promises and pledges to solve the flood problems but remains at that . All talk but no Action. Meantime untold development, new highways , roads , housing and industrial estates open up without check and balance, no proper irrigation and drainage solutions and no respect for nature disturbing it without qualms and apology
AN OPEN APPEAL TO PMX DATO’ SERI ANWAR IBRAHIM FLOOD RELIEF IS IMPORTANT, BUT SO IS PROTECTING OUR NATION’S SOVEREIGNTY! Dear YAB Prime Minister, I am pleased to hear of your attention and action towards the flood situation in Selangor and other affected parts of our beautiful Malaysia. Your concern for the welfare and safety of the rakyat is appreciated. However, PMX, another pressing issue deserves your immediate attention — illegal immigration and the apparent lack of effective enforcement in our towns and cities! Take a serious look at Pudu, Bukit Bintang, Cheras, Kulai, Seremban, Sri Kembangan, Shah Alam, Chow Kit, Sungai Way, Selayang Pasar and numerous other locations. Many Malaysians are increasingly concerned about undocumented migrants, unauthorised businesses and the possible exploitation of our local economy. These concerns cannot simply be brushed aside! Are our immigration authorities, police and local councils doing enough? Who is monitoring business licences, employment permits and illegal commercial activities? Malaysia welcomes foreigners who enter, work and conduct business legally. However, those who violate immigration laws, operate businesses without authorisation or exploit loopholes must face firm and consistent enforcement. I urge your government to initiate coordinated operations involving the Immigration Department, PDRM and local authorities to identify offenders, investigate illegal business operations and deport those who have no lawful right to remain, in accordance with Malaysian law and due process. Our local traders, particularly small businesses struggling to survive, deserve fair competition and proper protection against unlawful commercial practices. PMX, enforcement must never be selective, politically influenced or compromised by corruption. WORDS OF WISDOM FOR OUR BELOVED MALAYSIA “A nation that fails to uphold its laws today risks losing the trust of its people tomorrow.” “Compassion without accountability invites exploitation; authority without integrity invites corruption.” “A country's greatness is not measured by its skyscrapers or economic wealth, but by its courage to defend justice, protect its people and uphold the dignity of every law-abiding citizen.” “When corruption opens the doors, lawlessness walks in — and ultimately, the rakyat pays the price!” PMX, remember that leadership is not merely about winning the confidence of the rakyat, but about honouring that confidence through courage, fairness and decisive action. Malaysia belongs to all Malaysians, regardless of race or religion. Our sovereignty, multicultural harmony, economic opportunities and respect for the rule of law must remain paramount.Protect our borders. Enforce our laws. Safeguard legitimate Malaysian businesses. Hold corrupt officials accountable.We need decisive action, not merely announcements! Let our children inherit a Malaysia where laws are respected, corruption is rejected, opportunities are protected and unity triumphs over division. SALAM MADANI
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