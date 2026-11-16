Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin has declared her intention to defend her seat in the 16th general election, even if it means facing a candidate from Bersatu, the party she represented when she won the seat in 2022.

The three-term MP's remarks come as Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir proposed using incumbency as the basis for any GE16 seat talks between PN and BN.

“Of course I will defend Masjid Tanah, and I have informed the opposition leader of that,” she said, referring to Wawasan Negara president Hamzah Zainudin, when met in Parliament today.

In March, Bersatu suspended Mas Ermieyati, its then women’s wing chief, for six years amid a split that saw the party sack or suspend MPs aligned with Hamzah. Hamzah later announced Wawasan in June.

The Public Accounts Committee chairperson retained the Masjid Tanah parliamentary seat for PN through Bersatu by 4,411 votes in GE15. She first won the seat in 2013 and retained it in 2018 as an Umno candidate under BN.

In a state election pact with PN, BN swept all five state seats in the Masjid Tanah parliamentary constituency in Saturday’s Malacca election, including Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh’s Tanjung Bidara seat.

BN and PN celebrating winning Malacca state election on Nov 14

The constituency also provides an example of Mukhriz’s proposal to give parliamentary incumbents priority in any GE16 PN-BN seat talks, with BN prioritised to defend its state seats.

PN won three of Malacca’s six parliamentary seats in GE15, including Masjid Tanah, while Harapan took the other three.

Ready to defend or support

Asked whether she wanted to stand again or would back another candidate from Wawasan, Mas Ermieyati said, “I am ready to defend the seat, and I am also ready to support whoever the party leadership chooses if it decides that someone else should contest. But it must be a PN candidate.

“My performance can be assessed. I hope that whatever decision is made, the work I’ve done will be taken into consideration.”

Mas Ermieyati also said that she would leave seat allocations to PN’s top leadership, particularly Hamzah, with 19 MPs aligned with him, including 13 suspended by Bersatu.

Mas Ermieyati Samsudin during the nomination day for GE15

At Pejuang’s annual general assembly in Shah Alam yesterday, Wawasan vice-president Rahim Thamby Chik called for PN parties to get more opportunities to contest parliamentary seats where BN has no incumbent.

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, said the coalition had no plans to extend its cooperation with PN to GE16, though he left the door open to talks if circumstances warranted them.