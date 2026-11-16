After BN's Malacca state seats sweep, Mas Ermieyati looks to defend Masjid Tanah for PN
Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin has declared her intention to defend her seat in the 16th general election, even if it means facing a candidate from Bersatu, the party she represented when she won the seat in 2022.
The three-term MP's remarks come as Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir proposed using incumbency as the basis for any GE16 seat talks between PN and BN.
“Of course I will defend Masjid Tanah, and I have...
Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin has declared her intention to defend her seat in the 16th general election, even if it means facing a candidate from Bersatu, the party she represented when she won the seat in 2022.
The three-term MP's remarks come as Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir proposed using incumbency as the basis for any GE16 seat talks between PN and BN.
“Of course I will defend Masjid Tanah, and I have informed the opposition leader of that,” she said, referring to Wawasan Negara president Hamzah Zainudin, when met in Parliament today.
In March, Bersatu suspended Mas Ermieyati, its then women’s wing chief, for six years amid a split that saw the party sack or suspend MPs aligned with Hamzah. Hamzah later announced Wawasan in June.
The Public Accounts Committee chairperson retained the Masjid Tanah parliamentary seat for PN through Bersatu by 4,411 votes in GE15. She first won the seat in 2013 and retained it in 2018 as an Umno candidate under BN.
In a state election pact with PN, BN swept all five state seats in the Masjid Tanah parliamentary constituency in Saturday’s Malacca election, including Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh’s Tanjung Bidara seat.
The constituency also provides an example of Mukhriz’s proposal to give parliamentary incumbents priority in any GE16 PN-BN seat talks, with BN prioritised to defend its state seats.
PN won three of Malacca’s six parliamentary seats in GE15, including Masjid Tanah, while Harapan took the other three.
Ready to defend or support
Asked whether she wanted to stand again or would back another candidate from Wawasan, Mas Ermieyati said, “I am ready to defend the seat, and I am also ready to support whoever the party leadership chooses if it decides that someone else should contest. But it must be a PN candidate.
“My performance can be assessed. I hope that whatever decision is made, the work I’ve done will be taken into consideration.”
Mas Ermieyati also said that she would leave seat allocations to PN’s top leadership, particularly Hamzah, with 19 MPs aligned with him, including 13 suspended by Bersatu.
At Pejuang’s annual general assembly in Shah Alam yesterday, Wawasan vice-president Rahim Thamby Chik called for PN parties to get more opportunities to contest parliamentary seats where BN has no incumbent.
BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, said the coalition had no plans to extend its cooperation with PN to GE16, though he left the door open to talks if circumstances warranted them.
The caption to one of the photos said, "BN and PN celebrate ...". Look carefully, you will notice it is more BN is celebrating; no lah, when I look more carefully, it is UMNO alone who was celebrating ...
Mas Ermieyati has every reason to want to defend Masjid Tanah. She’s won it three times, twice under BN and once under PN. But now that BN has swept all five state seats there under its pact with PN, does anyone seriously think BN will simply leave Masjid Tanah to PN at GE16? Zahid has already said BN has no plans to extend the pact to the general election. I’d like to hear less about who gets first claim on the seat and more about what Mas Ermieyati has done for the people of Masjid Tanah over three terms. If she believes her work speaks for itself, let’s hear the specifics. The party leaders can decide who gets the ticket. The voters will decide who gets the seat.
Report this comment
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
This action cannot be undone.