PKR veteran Hassan Karim has been summoned to Bukit Aman over his poem "Patik Tak Rela" (I Do Not Consent), which drew controversy for its perceived criticism of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's conditional pardon decision involving former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

Hassan said he was called in today to assist in an investigation into the poem, which he posted on Facebook last Saturday.

"I will be investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act," he said.

The Pasir Gudang MP was instructed to appear at 3pm at the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department's Classified Crime Investigation Unit.

The poem appears to question the fairness of Najib's house arrest, with one stanza asking: "Ampun Tuanku, Derhakakah patik menyanggah, Ketidakadilan di depan mata?" (Forgive me, Your Majesty, is it treasonous for me to oppose the injustice before my eyes?)

Najib began serving house arrest at his Kuala Lumpur residence on Nov 11, following a High Court order allowing him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case at home until Aug 23, 2028.

Judge Aslam Zainuddin issued the order after revoking a Nov 6 release order upon payment of a fine issued by the High Court Criminal Registry.