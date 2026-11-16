PKR MP called in over 'Patik Tak Rela' poem seen as criticism of Najib pardon
PKR veteran Hassan Karim has been summoned to Bukit Aman over his poem "Patik Tak Rela" (I Do Not Consent), which drew controversy for its perceived criticism of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's conditional pardon decision involving former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.
Hassan said he was called in today to assist in an investigation into the poem, which he posted on Facebook last Saturday.
"I will be investigated under...
PKR veteran Hassan Karim has been summoned to Bukit Aman over his poem "Patik Tak Rela" (I Do Not Consent), which drew controversy for its perceived criticism of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's conditional pardon decision involving former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.
Hassan said he was called in today to assist in an investigation into the poem, which he posted on Facebook last Saturday.
"I will be investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act," he said.
The Pasir Gudang MP was instructed to appear at 3pm at the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department's Classified Crime Investigation Unit.
The poem appears to question the fairness of Najib's house arrest, with one stanza asking: "Ampun Tuanku, Derhakakah patik menyanggah, Ketidakadilan di depan mata?" (Forgive me, Your Majesty, is it treasonous for me to oppose the injustice before my eyes?)
Najib began serving house arrest at his Kuala Lumpur residence on Nov 11, following a High Court order allowing him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case at home until Aug 23, 2028.
Judge Aslam Zainuddin issued the order after revoking a Nov 6 release order upon payment of a fine issued by the High Court Criminal Registry.
Why doesn’t he bring this up at the Dewan Rakyat? Challenge your PM and Umno and PAS as to whether this justice and or constitutional. They and the people need to know the constitutional basis for such decisions so that they are not misled. A debate will present the points to the public.
Silent is golden.
wow , swift on this sajak but no action at all on Hadi speech in Malacca that threaten harmony (3R)
Report this comment
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
This action cannot be undone.