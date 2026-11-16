Mandiri coordinator Hamdin Nordin has been freed on bail in a sedition probe over social media posts criticising Sabah Governor Musa Aman and Chief Minister Hajiji Noor.

He was previously detained after giving his statement at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters this afternoon.

The development followed a travel ban Sabah police imposed on him on Oct 16, which Hamdin only became aware of yesterday when he reached the international departure gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) prior to travelling abroad.

According to his lawyer, Zaid Malek, Hamdin (above) is being investigated under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA).

“Ultimately, the government's failure to repeal the Sedition Act is a failure to fulfil its promises.

“As long as these provisions remain in place and activists continue to be called in by the police for making statements criticising the government or its members, society will never be free to express itself,” Zaid told reporters outside the police station.

Activist Hamdin Nordin (second from right) with his lawyer Zaid Malek (centre)

Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act criminalises the utterance of seditious words, while Section 504 of the Penal Code deals with intentional insults intended to provoke a breach of the peace.

Section 233 of the CMA, also dubbed the “Akta Sakit Hati” (Hurt Feelings Act) by critics, criminalises the improper use of network facilities to annoy, abuse or threaten another person.

Posts criticising Sabah leaders

Hamdin said the investigations involved two of his Facebook posts that were published since last year.

The first post, published in November 2025, referred to Musa facing 46 corruption charges in 2018 over alleged bribery involving logging concessions. Hamdin also criticised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for appointing Musa as Sabah governor despite the allegations.

He maintained that the post merely highlighted facts about Musa's past court cases and subsequent appointment.

The second post, published in June this year, criticised Hajiji over the travel restriction imposed on Bersih executive director Asraf Sharafi.

Bersih executive director Asraf Sharafi

In his post, Hamdin questioned the decision to bar Asraf from entering Sabah despite the latter having lived in the state for eight years, married a Sabahan and having a family and a home there.

He described the restriction as an act of oppression that warranted public criticism.

“Regardless, these investigations will never weaken our resolve to fight corruption in Malaysia. Corruption is the root of all kinds of wrongdoing in the country.

“That is why we want to tell the Madani government that if it continues to use these draconian laws to suppress the people, you will eventually fall,” Hamdin said.

Mandiri urged the authorities to drop all investigations against Hamdin, lift the travel ban and explain the reasons behind the restriction.

The group also called on the government to impose a moratorium on the Sedition Act while it undergoes a review, arguing that its continued use contradicts the government's reform commitments.

Malaysiakini has contacted the police for a response.

Third activist barred from travelling

Mandiri executive director Amir Hariri Abd Hadi said Hamdin was the third person associated with the organisation to be subjected to a travel ban, with the other two being himself and Mandiri finance director Dobby Chew.

Mandiri executive director Amir Hariri Abdul Hadi

In September, Amir and Chew were also barred from leaving the country, and their personal bank accounts, as well as those belonging to Mandiri and Hayat, an NGO managed by Chew, had been frozen.

The duo were later arrested to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla), before being remanded for three days.

Police were reportedly investigating Mandiri Development Centre Sdn Bhd, a company under the NGO, for allegedly receiving funds suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities between 2024 and 2026.