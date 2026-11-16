A 16-year-old student was charged in the Magistrates’ Court in Kuching today with carrying a hatchet without lawful purpose, voluntarily causing hurt to his teacher with it and possessing explosives without lawful excuse.

No plea was recorded after the three charges were read to him before magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu.

The court ordered the teenager to undergo a psychiatric assessment at Sentosa Hospital under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code and fixed Dec 17 for further mention.

The offences were allegedly committed at an international school on Jalan Kuching-Samarahan at about 7.50am on Oct 21.

On the first charge, the teenager is accused of carrying a black hatchet as an offensive weapon, an offence under Section 7 of the Second Schedule to the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 and punishable under Section 7(1)(a) of the same Act, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years.

A CCTV screenshot of the incident at the international school in Kuching

On the second charge, the student is accused of voluntarily causing hurt to his 42-year-old teacher with the hatchet under Section 324 of the Penal Code, an offence punishable under Section 324 of the Penal Code by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, caning or any two of those punishments.

The third charge alleges that he possessed firecrackers and modified beverage containers containing explosives in circumstances giving rise to reasonable suspicion that the explosives were not intended for lawful purposes.

The charge, framed under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, carries a maximum prison term of seven years, a fine of up to RM10,000 or both.

Sarawak state prosecution director Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin led the prosecution, assisted by deputy public prosecutors Nur Nisla and Abdurrahman Abrar Jarni, while counsel Wejok Tomik represented the boy.

Sarawak police commissioner Saifullizan Ishak was previously reported as saying that police had recorded statements from 38 witnesses comprising students, teachers, security guards, medical experts and the students’ parent to assist in the investigation.

- Bernama



