PARLIAMENT | A Dewan Rakyat debate was briefly "soiled" today after Deputy Works Minister Ahmad Maslan used the word “kencing” (urine) in a pantun (poem) he recited, which Pakatan Harapan lawmakers took as a dig at their coalition.

The Pontian MP was told to clean up his act and retract the word after RSN Rayer (Harapan-Jelutong) objected.

The incident also later prompted a group of Harapan MPs to challenge Ahmad (above, right) to resign as deputy minister over what they saw as a swipe at Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

The uproar began during the committee-stage Budget 2027 debate when Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) asked whether promises that had allegedly gone unfulfilled were made merely to win an election.

Ahmad replied that many promises remained unfulfilled, then asked if the Dewan Rakyat wanted to hear a pantun.

"Jika tuan pergi memancing,

Jangan lupa membawa umpan.

Jika tak mahu kena kencing,

"Sokong Barisan (BN) dan Perikatan (PN)."

(“If you go fishing,

Don’t forget to bring bait.

If you don’t want to get fooled,

Support Barisan and Perikatan.”)

The phrase "kena kencing" literally means to be urinated on and colloquially means to be fooled.

Rayer immediately rose to ask whether Ahmad was speaking as a deputy minister in the Madani government or as an Umno leader.

“Don’t insult us in the Dewan. Don’t embarrass yourself. Don’t play politics.

“You are a deputy minister in the unity government. You should be answering the question, not insulting the government,” he said.

He also demanded that the Pontian MP retract his remarks and apologise.

In response, deputy speaker Ramli Nor repeatedly urged MPs to maintain decorum.

Deputy speaker Ramli Nor

“We are MPs. People are watching us,” Ramli reminded the house as he asked Ahmad to withdraw the word “kencing”.

Ahmad initially defended himself, saying he had left Harapan out of the verse by removing its name from an original version.

Ramli ruled that the line did not refer to any particular party but ordered Ahmad to withdraw the word. Ahmad complied but only after the deputy speaker repeated the instruction several times.

“‘Kencing’ is what the (deputy) speaker asked me to withdraw, yes? I withdraw ‘kencing’,” he said.

Going too far?

The fiasco resulted in several Harapan MPs, including Aminuddin Harun (Harapan-Port Dickson), Aminolhuda Hasan (Harapan-Sri Gading), Khoo Poay Tiong (Harapan-Kota Melaka) and Sany Hamzan (Harapan-Hulu Langat), urging Ahmad to step down as deputy minister during a press conference in Parliament.

Pakatan Harapan lawmakers during a press conference in Parliament today, including Hulu Langat MP Sany Hamzan (centre)

Aminuddin pointed out that while 29 MPs had raised questions in their committee-stage debates on the budget, Ahmad chose to make an “extreme political and provocative” speech.

Aminolhuda, in expressing his disappointment, said Johoreans were known for speaking more gently.

“But if he feels he disagrees with the approach (on budgeting) being taken today, then he should step down,” the Johor Amanah chief said.

Khoo reminded that as members of the unity government, all of them share responsibility.

“If a deputy minister makes such remarks during his winding-up speech and takes a dig at the government of the day, he should resign,” he said.

'BN made no such promises'

Earlier, while winding up the Budget 2027 debate for the Works Ministry, Ahmad noted that there were questions raised based on promises BN did not make, but rather they were Harapan's election pledges.

“On abolishing tolls, we never promised to abolish them. We didn’t promise to abolish PTPTN (National Higher Education Fund) either. We also didn’t promise EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) contributions for homemakers. We made no such promises.

“By ‘we’, I mean myself and my party. We didn’t promise to do those things. We didn’t promise to bring petrol prices down to RM1.50. We made no such promise.

“Whoever made those promises has to answer for them,” he said, referring to pledges Harapan made before coming to power.

Malaysiakini has contacted Ahmad for further comment.



