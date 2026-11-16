Bersatu's position in the Kelantan government is becoming increasingly untenable after two of its assemblypersons were dropped as state excos in less than a week.

The latest casualty is Gual Ipoh assemblyperson Bahari Nor, who was dropped from his position as deputy Youth, Sports, NGO, and Community Unity Committee chairperson, effective Nov 11.

Kelantan Bersatu secretary Wira Arjuna Muhamad confirmed the matter in a statement today.

This development follows the decision not to renew the appointment of Ayer Lanas assemblyperson Kamaruddin Noor, who is also the Kelantan Bersatu chairperson, as state exco effective Nov 9.

Deputy Menteri Besar Fadzli Hassan previously announced that the decision not to extend Kamaruddin's appointment had received the consent of Kelantan ruler Sultan Muhammad V.

The two portfolios previously held by Kamaruddin will be redistributed to two existing exco members to ensure the smooth running of the state administration.

Kamaruddin Noor

However, Bersatu still has one remaining representative in the state administration through Paloh assemblyperson Shaari Hussain, who is deputy Agriculture, Agro-food Industry, and Commodities Committee chairperson.

Berita Harian previously reported that Shaari will accept any decision made by the state government, expressing certainty that he will suffer the same fate.

"I assume that if the state Bersatu chairperson is dropped from his exco post, Bahari and I will automatically face the same fate," he said.

The removal of both elected representatives as excos raises questions regarding Bersatu's standing in the state administration, particularly as ties between the party and PAS have grown increasingly strained.

The strained relations between the two parties are linked to Bersatu's move to nominate a candidate to replace PAS leader Shukri Ramli as Perlis menteri besar.

PAS previously announced its decision to sever political cooperation with Bersatu on June 8.

Wawasan reps to fill vacancies?

Aside from the assemblypersons' posts in the state administration, the fate of 45 Bersatu members appointed as "penghulu tanpa mukim" (village heads without a sub-district) and 24 district council members is also up in the air.

Kamaruddin previously stated that the status of those appointments is still unknown, though he hopes their services will be extended for next year.

Farid Zawawi

PAS' latest political manoeuvre is seen as paving the way for elected representatives from Wawasan Negara to fill the vacancies.

In Kelantan, there is one assemblyperson representing Wawasan - Farid Zawawi - who won the Kok Lanas state seat in the last state election before being sacked by Bersatu in May 2026.

Farid is the current deputy speaker of the state legislative assembly.



