Two days after BN and Perikatan Nasional's supermajority win in the Malacca polls, a group of BN backbenchers urged Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government to answer in the Dewan Rakyat seven issues raised by Bersama co-leader Rafizi Ramli that targeted its federal-level ally Pakatan Harapan.

Rafizi, since his resignation as economy minister, has raised issues on the alleged “corporate mafia” and political links, the RM9.5 million payment to Human Resources Minister R Ramanan, the political interference in NexG Berhad, and the potential RM472 million loss of public funds in Zetrix AI.

Other issues are the status of the NIISe immigration project, the RM314 million in outstanding Road Transport Department revenue, and the investigation into former MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki’s shareholdings.

“Although Bersama failed to win any of the 16 seats it contested, the allegations concerning the integrity of the administration, public funds and enforcement agencies still warrant an explanation.

“Serious, unverified allegations can undermine investor confidence, the reputation of national institutions and public trust,” Kinabatangan MP Kurniawan Naim Moktar told a press conference at Parliament today, flanked by six other BN backbenchers.

‘Corporate mafia’

Kurniawan called for a thorough investigation into alleged links between the “corporate mafia” and political figures.

He backed the task force led by Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar and urged the government to release its findings subject to the law.

Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 20 that he had asked for the report to be completed within three months and made public. The MACC has denied allegations that its officers helped businesspeople take over rival companies.

Ramanan, NexG

On the alleged RM9.5 million payment to Ramanan, Kurniawan urged police to complete their investigation and act on any offences supported by evidence.

In March, businessperson Victor Chin alleged that he paid an unnamed PKR MP to help resolve problems he attributed to the alleged network. Rafizi, who is under a police probe linked to his claims, previously targeted Ramanan, who has denied the allegation.

Anwar has also said the payment claim lacked supporting evidence.

Human Resource Minister R Ramanan

Kurniawan further asked the Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia to examine alleged political interference in NexG Bhd, which supplies MyKads and passports.

Rafizi previously alleged that an intermediary dubbed “Mr R” had links to NexG and reported to Anwar’s former aide Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak. Farhash denied trying to take control of the company.

Zetrix, RTD

Kurniawan further urged the Finance Ministry and the institutions concerned to disclose their Zetrix AI Bhd holdings and distinguish paper losses from any realised losses.

He also asked the Home Ministry to confirm the status of the RM1.05 billion National Integrated Immigration System and explain how immigration data would be safeguarded.

In an Oct 29 filing with Bursa Malaysia, contractor HeiTech Padu said the rollout would be unaffected after its collaboration agreement with Zetrix lapsed.

On the RM314 million in unpaid RTD collections, Kurniawan asked how much the government had recovered and what happened to a RM231 million cheque.

Then transport minister Anthony Loke said the bank did not process the cheque on the company’s instructions. He told Parliament on Oct 27 that the government was moving to sue MyEG and Zetrix. Zetrix said in a Nov 13 filing that the amount owed was unchanged.

Azam’s shareholdings

Finally, Kurniawan asked the government to disclose the status and findings of a separate inquiry into whether Azam’s share purchases exceeded civil service limits. Azam has previously denied wrongdoing.

In an Oct 29 written parliamentary reply, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said said the government would weigh legal and privacy considerations before deciding whether to release the report.

Former MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki

Kurniawan stressed that any allegation that has a basis must be investigated independently and professionally, without political interference.

“If there is evidence of wrongdoing, legal action must be taken regardless of the position of those involved,” he added.

Malacca victory

On the Malacca state election, Kurniawan said BN and PN’s victory with 24 out of 28 seats and a voter turnout of 71.77 percent is a sign of confidence in the state’s leadership.

BN and PN celebrating their victory in Malacca state election on Nov 14

BN won 21 seats in Malacca on Saturday, while PN took three in the 28-seat state assembly.

“We also hope that the people’s confidence in BN will be reflected in the next general election,” Kurniawan said.

Harapan, through DAP's four incumbents, formed the Malacca state opposition after all PKR and Amanah candidates lost.