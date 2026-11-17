The government's decision to renew the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall's lease for 99 years with a nominal land premium charge of RM1,000 has become another point of contention between Umno, PAS, and DAP.

Critics have questioned both the government's decision to slash the land premium from an estimated RM4.67 million and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh's argument that the hall has heritage status and can't be developed commercially.

In her announcement on Saturday night at KLSCAH's 103rd anniversary dinner, Yeoh also said that annual land rent was fixed at RM3,151.

Bernama reported her as saying that the decision reflected the Madani government’s commitment to safeguarding Kuala Lumpur’s heritage and historical landmarks.

Such efforts, she said, include an ongoing study to preserve traditional Malay villages in Sungai Penchala, including Kampung Palimbayan and Kampung Bukit Lanjan.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh

Asked to justify the new land premium yesterday, the DAP deputy secretary-general said that it was because KLSCAH was gazetted as a heritage building in 2007 and, as such, had no commercial development value as it could not be turned into condominiums or a shopping mall.

She also said it was the result of an appeal by the KLSCAH, with the non-profit citing its long history and heritage status.

Unreasonable decision

Responding to the news, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh posted a Facebook video questioning how such a premium rate cut could be justified when there are Kuala Lumpur residents in public housing at risk of being kicked out because they can't afford rent.

He said RM4.6 million could have been used to grant such residents a reprieve from paying rent instead.

In a separate post, Akmal also rubbished the statement that KLSCAH land had "no value".

Likewise, Federal Territories PAS Youth said in a statement today that just because the property could not be developed commercially does not mean it did not have value.

The PAS Youth chapter also questioned whether similar policies would apply to other heritage sites in the city, and whether there would be proper governance mechanisms to ensure preservation and proper management of such sites.

It stressed that while it respected the heritage value of KLSCAH and was not disputing the contributions of the Chinese community, there must be transparency over the decision.

Other critics include National Council of Professors senior fellow Teo Kok Seong, who said the rate cut was unreasonable and potentially controversial.

‘We look after everyone’

Responding to the criticism, Yeoh defended the decision in a statement, saying that KLSCAH has recorded an annual operating deficit of approximately RM400,000 due to rising maintenance costs, an increasingly ageing building structure and growing needs to upgrade safety features and technical facilities.

She also said that the discount did not come at the expense of KL-ites. She cited a 50 percent discount on rent for Kuala Lumpur traders for two years, as well as the city's Ramadan bazaar lot rates, which she said were the lowest in the country.

"In Kuala Lumpur, we look after everyone, regardless of race or religion.

Ramadan bazaar

She also accused her critics of trying to racialise the issue and took swings at Umno and PAS-led Perikatan Nasional over their past track record of managing the capital city.

"If you want to talk about the history of land in Kuala Lumpur, the records clearly show that Umno once sold off public fields. They even sold flood-retention ponds.

"What about PAS? When their leaders governed Kuala Lumpur under PN, they defended the sale of public fields to the point of driving poles into the middle of a public football field.

"What was their solution to flooding in Kuala Lumpur? Sandbags. The leaders and activists who exploit race and religion in Kuala Lumpur are much the same - they play up issues because I am a Chinese minister, because I am a DAP minister. That is all," she said.