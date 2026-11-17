PARLIAMENT | The Klang Valley pilot for MediAsas has recorded no hospital admissions or claims, leaving a key part of the government-backed medical insurance and takaful plan untested ahead of its nationwide rollout at the end of January.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said 1,600 people had expressed interest in the pilot, but the committee found the sample too small to reflect the people the plan should serve.

“More worryingly, the pilot has yet to record a single patient being admitted to hospital or making a claim.

“This means the full process has yet to be tested in practice,” she said during a press conference in Parliament today.

Mas Ermieyati said the sample reviewed by the PAC was limited to staff of government-linked companies and insurers who already had employer-provided coverage.

She said MediAsas should serve as a safety net for the wider public, including informal-sector workers, farmers, and fishers, and called for greater transparency over deductibles, contribution limits, and co-payments.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the pilot was designed to test the process in a controlled setting, involving six insurers and takaful operators and 10 Klang Valley hospitals.

Last week, Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong told the Dewan Rakyat that initial feedback had been encouraging and that the pilot involved a range of groups, including small and medium enterprises and gig workers.

He said the plan would be rolled out nationwide by the end of January 2027.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the rollout when tabling Budget 2027 last month and said eligible Employees Provident Fund members could use their Sejahtera Account savings to pay premiums. He did not announce the premium rates.

PAC flags delay on hospital charges

The PAC’s follow-up examined responses from the Finance Ministry, the Health Ministry, and BNM to 17 recommendations it tabled on June 24 to address rising medical insurance premiums and private hospital charges.

Mas Ermieyati also warned that postponing amendments to the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 until the first quarter of 2028 could leave patients exposed to inflated charges for items and services beyond doctors’ fees.

“The PAC considers it insufficient for Bank Negara Malaysia’s interim measures to protect 80 percent of policyholders from premium increases of more than 10 percent.

“Regulatory protection should cover 100 percent of consumers so that every policyholder is protected against sudden, steep increases in payments,” she said.

In June, the PAC identified rising charges for medicines, equipment, and diagnostic tests as a major driver of medical inflation and recommended giving the Health Ministry powers to regulate hospital charges beyond doctors’ fees.

Mas Ermieyati said the PAC would continue monitoring MediAsas and could recall officials if implementation of its recommendations fell behind schedule.