N Sembilan palace yet to affirm MB's resignation as Ismail keeps low profile
The status of the Negeri Sembilan state government remains uncertain after the state palace said it has yet to verify a purported resignation letter from Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim.
In a statement issued by the comptroller of the royal household, the Negeri Sembilan Palace said any resignation by the menteri besar must be submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and would only take effect with the ruler's consent.
This followed an announcement by BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir last night that...
The status of the Negeri Sembilan state government remains uncertain after the state palace said it has yet to verify a purported resignation letter from Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim.
In a statement issued by the comptroller of the royal household, the state palace said any resignation by the menteri besar must be submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and would only take effect with the ruler's consent.
This followed BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir's announcement last night that Ismail had resigned, adding that BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would present a candidate for the post to the ruler.
Zambry said Zahid, who is also Umno president, had received a copy of Ismail's resignation letter, addressed to the ruler and dated Nov 16. BN respected the decision and expressed its appreciation for Ismail's service and contributions throughout his tenure as menteri besar.
BN also hoped the decision would open a new chapter in restoring political stability and ensuring the Negeri Sembilan administration returned to functioning smoothly, Zambry said.
According to the palace, Zambry's statement was uploaded on social media at 10pm last night, while the purported resignation letter, which was said to have been signed by Ismail, was only delivered to Istana Hinggap in Seremban at 12.16am today by a representative of a law firm.
The palace also said the Yang di-Pertuan Besar's private secretary had informed Ismail via WhatsApp at 8.38pm last night that Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir had consented to grant him an audience, which has been scheduled for 10am this Friday (Nov 20).
When contacted by the media in Negeri Sembilan today, Ismail requested that he not be disturbed over the next few days.
"Sorry, there will be no PC (press conference) or media statement from me. Thank you.
"There is no need to look for me for the next few days," he said in a brief message.
Ini la quality of umno MB... We thank the NS voters for their wisdom in voting for umno....
Something is not right. * UMNO ( and not Ismail himself) announced the resignation. It gave me the feeling that Ismail didn't want to resign but the UMNO bigwigs didn't care about his feelings. * Ismail had already secured an audience with the palace, so at least things still have room to maneuver, but why UMNO still wanted to boot him out? And UMNO did so almost immediately after the appointment was secured. UMNO was defending Ismail even when things appeared to be untenable, so why the change in attitude? There must be something that we don't know.
Umno not following proper protocol
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