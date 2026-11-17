The status of the Negeri Sembilan state government remains uncertain after the state palace said it has yet to verify a purported resignation letter from Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim.

In a statement issued by the comptroller of the royal household, the state palace said any resignation by the menteri besar must be submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and would only take effect with the ruler's consent.

This followed BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir's announcement last night that Ismail had resigned, adding that BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would present a candidate for the post to the ruler.

Zambry said Zahid, who is also Umno president, had received a copy of Ismail's resignation letter, addressed to the ruler and dated Nov 16. BN respected the decision and expressed its appreciation for Ismail's service and contributions throughout his tenure as menteri besar.

BN also hoped the decision would open a new chapter in restoring political stability and ensuring the Negeri Sembilan administration returned to functioning smoothly, Zambry said.

According to the palace, Zambry's statement was uploaded on social media at 10pm last night, while the purported resignation letter, which was said to have been signed by Ismail, was only delivered to Istana Hinggap in Seremban at 12.16am today by a representative of a law firm.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim

The palace also said the Yang di-Pertuan Besar's private secretary had informed Ismail via WhatsApp at 8.38pm last night that Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir had consented to grant him an audience, which has been scheduled for 10am this Friday (Nov 20).

When contacted by the media in Negeri Sembilan today, Ismail requested that he not be disturbed over the next few days.

"Sorry, there will be no PC (press conference) or media statement from me. Thank you.

"There is no need to look for me for the next few days," he said in a brief message.