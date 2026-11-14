Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim has confirmed sending a letter to the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, affirming his and the sacked 10 state excos’ stand backing Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir's position as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

The move effectively reverses Ismail's Sept 17 position supporting the installation of Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja'afar as the new state ruler, which the federal government rejected.

Pressed by reporters, Ismail said the letter was clear and required no further explanation.

"You have all read it, it has gone viral. The media have commented extensively.

“So, I confirm the letter," Bernama reported him as saying after attending the Negeri Sembilan-level Deepavali Open House at the Seremban City Council hall today.

In the letter addressed to Keeper of the Rulers' Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, Ismail said he and the former excos had unanimously agreed to withdraw their Sept 17 submission to the Conference of Rulers.

The Nov 10 letter, sighted by Malaysiakini, also acknowledges the Conference of Rulers' advice on Oct 14 and a Seremban High Court order maintaining the status quo of Tuanku Muhriz's position.

Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir

"We, together with the 10 members of the state excos, have unanimously decided to withdraw the contents of the letter dated Sept 17, 2026," Ismail wrote.

He said the decision was made to uphold the Negeri Sembilan Constitution 1959, respect the authority of the royal institution and ensure the continuity of the state administration.

However, the letter of withdrawal does not automatically resolve the dispute over the dismissal of the 10 excos, who have separately challenged their removal in court.

Yet to meet Tuanku Muhriz

Asked on the fate of the former state excos, Ismail declined to comment saying he has yet to have an audience with Tuanku Muhriz.

“There has been no discussion on the exco positions for now. Once I get an audience, we will accept Tuanku’s views,” he said.

READ MORE: 'I don't want to see you!': Tuanku Muhriz dresses down N Sembilan MB over throne dispute

The excos involved are Faizal Ramli, Zaifulbahri Idris, Mustapha Nagoor, Siow Kong Choon, Siti Nur Umaira Hasim, Asna Amin, Razi Ali, Suhaimizan Bizar, Fairuz Isa and Razali Abu Samah.

Meanwhile, Sinar Harian reported that Tuanku Muhriz did not attend the Deepavali event, although the media had earlier been informed that His Highness and Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud would attend the function.

Apart from Ismail, the event was also attended by Undang Luak Rembau Hassan Ab Hamid and Undang Luak Jelebu Azrin Khairi (whose positions are not disputed) and state assemblypersons from both sides of the political divide.

Also present was Negeri Sembilan state secretary Zafir Ibrahim, whom Ismail had tried getting suspended in September but was thwarted by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.