The government is strengthening food security preparations, including water reservoir management, to mitigate the impact of possible hot weather and El Niño conditions and safeguard the country's basic food supplies.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said preparations included large-scale stockpiling of frozen fish by the Fisheries Development Authority and private companies to ensure an adequate supply of protein.

“We may have to do something similar to what was done at the Pedu Dam in Kedah, where fish may move further towards the middle of the reservoir during hot weather. Therefore, we are prepared by stockpiling large quantities of frozen fish, particularly commonly consumed varieties,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of the Agro i-Sinar Financing Scheme for Indian Micro-Entrepreneurs at Dewan Klang Jaya, Selangor, today.

On paddy cultivation, Mohamad said planting schedules would be coordinated with various parties, including the Muda Agricultural Development Authority, local communities, and Agrobank, to prepare for potential disasters caused by extreme weather.

He said the ministry and relevant agencies were also monitoring the situation continuously to ensure preparations and follow-up measures could be coordinated effectively when needed.

Two-tier justice endangers the future

In a separate development, Mohamad said Malaysia must not allow a two-tier system of justice to take root, warning that this could jeopardise the country's future and that of generations to come.

He said the rule of law was a key factor underpinning Malaysia's international standing and must be upheld to ensure everyone was treated fairly.

“I am not referring to any particular individual, but I am emphasising that we must not allow a two-tier system of justice to emerge. It is dangerous for the country's future. Malaysia is respected internationally partly because of the rule of law, and this is what we must defend,” he told reporters after the launch.

Mohamad urged Malaysians to unite in upholding the rule of law and ensuring every citizen enjoyed equal rights and status under the law and the Federal Constitution.

Meanwhile, on his plan to donate his monthly ministerial salary of RM11,900 to NGOs, Mohamad said several parties had come forward, with discussions underway to finalise the distribution mechanism.

He said the discussions were necessary to ensure the contributions reached genuinely deserving recipients transparently.

On Nov 11, Mohamad, who is also Amanah president, announced that he would donate his monthly salary with immediate effect to support NGOs advocating equal treatment following the controversy over former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak's house arrest.

- Bernama