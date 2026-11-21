Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong has publicly apologised for his remarks targeting a directive for businesses in Kuala Terengganu to close during Friday prayers, following criticism from both political allies and opponents.

The Malacca DAP chairperson, in a statement on Facebook today, admitted that the wording and tone of his earlier post caused misunderstanding, offence and unease, particularly among Muslims.

“I have the utmost respect for Islam, the observance of Friday prayers and the right of Muslims to fulfil their religious obligations.

“I had absolutely no intention of questioning or downplaying the importance of this act of worship,” he said.

Khoo (above) mentioned that he should have been more careful, responsible and sensitive when speaking about religion in a diverse society, adding that he accepted the criticism and took full responsibility for how he had expressed his views.

“I will learn from this and take greater care with every statement I make in the future,” he said.

Malaysiakini reported yesterday that Khoo had shared photos of two notices at a 7-Eleven outlet. One was issued by the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT), while the other informed customers that the store would close temporarily to allow Muslim staff to attend Friday prayers.

Khoo Poay Tiong in Kuala Terrengganu

Khoo said the council notice appeared to require all businesses to close from 12.30pm to 2.30pm every Friday.

He argued that applying the directive across the board would restrict non-Muslim traders’ ability to operate.

Swift backlash

Thirteen Muslim DAP grassroots members subsequently berated Khoo, saying the lawmaker should have consulted local party leaders before commenting.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim and Amanah Youth’s Fadhli Umar Aminolhuda called on him to retract his remarks and apologise, while PAS Youth leader Sukri Omar described the remarks as disrespectful to Muslims.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim

In an initial response to the calls, Khoo said his criticism targeted the blanket enforcement of the business closure order, not Friday prayers or Terengganu's religious practices.

The policy, which dates back to 2014, requires Muslim-owned supermarkets, restaurants, eateries and food stalls to close for two hours during Friday prayers.

In January 2024, MBKT clarified that non-Muslim-owned food premises could operate as usual unless they employed Muslim workers, who must be given time to attend prayers. Premises run by female workers could apply for permission to stay open.