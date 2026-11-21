The growing xenophobic sentiment being fuelled by certain quarters in an effort to drive out migrant workers is a ticking time bomb for Malaysia’s economy, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu has warned.

Mohamad said the country’s economic activities remain heavily dependent on migrant labour, warning that efforts to push them out could hamper economic growth.

“Go to Pertama Complex, and you will see that most of the tailors there are foreigners. You hardly see Chinese or Malays doing this work anymore.

“The same goes for other jobs, such as plumbing. Even in car repair workshops, many of those doing the work today are Pakistanis. We are also facing a shortage of about 15,000 restaurant workers because locals do not want to do these jobs.

“This is the problem we are facing. But if we speak about it, the rakyat will get angry. Nevertheless, we have to discuss this because otherwise, we will be the ones paying the price later,” he said in a KiniTV podcast aired this morning.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu (right) speaking during a KiniTV podcast

Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, was referring to an ongoing campaign by several groups targeting businesses operated by foreigners or those heavily reliant on migrant workers.

Drawing comparisons with US President Donald Trump’s hardline stance against migrants, which has resulted in mass deportations, Mohamad said the move had left several industries in the US grappling with critical labour shortages.

“We are heading towards that situation. This is what worries me,” he stressed.

'Migrants often more industrious'

The minister also criticised the attitude of local agricultural operators, saying they lacked the perseverance shown by their foreign counterparts.

According to him, several industries, including aquaculture and rice farming, have begun falling into foreign hands, with foreign operators turning a profit while local growers continue to complain of losses.

He cited a dialogue between his ministry and paddy farmers, during which many raised concerns about infestations of “keladi agas” (pickerel weed) and criticised the government over the use of pesticides.

However, Mohamad said a visit to a paddy farm in Sekinchan revealed that migrant workers had found a simple solution to the problem.

“They simply said, ‘We just pull them out’,” he said.

He said the weeds could be removed manually, either by the farmers themselves or by hiring workers to uproot them when the paddy plants were about two weeks old.

“By doing this, instead of harvesting five tonnes, they could get up to 10 tonnes,” he said.

Mohamad added that many local farmers preferred hiring migrant workers rather than doing the hard work themselves in their paddy fields and farms.

He said many of the migrant workers they employed, meanwhile, were industrious in seeking opportunities to rent land and venture into farming themselves, gradually taking over the country’s agriculture-based businesses.



