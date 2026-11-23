The authorities raided eight illegal slaughterhouses in five states in a recent Op Salju operation over suspected non-compliance with Islamic requirements in their animal processing and slaughtering practices.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Yusri Hassan Basri said the irregularities came to light following a series of coordinated operations carried out nationwide from Nov 9 to 22.

“The premises were found to have used improper and questionable slaughtering methods, including allegedly administering electric shocks to animals before slaughter. There were also instances in which chickens had their heads pulled and cut off without being properly slaughtered,” he said at a press conference at Bukit Aman today.

He said the eight premises found to have violated Islamic slaughtering requirements comprised three in Selangor, two in Johor, and one each in Pahang, Sabah and Perak.

“Four of the premises were owned by non-Muslims, with one each located in Chini, Pahang; Muar, Johor; Jalan Meru, Klang, Selangor; and Teluk Intan, Perak. The other four were Muslim-owned and operated in Kajang and Klang in Selangor, Sandakan in Sabah, and Pekan Nenas in Johor.

“Investigations revealed that the premises had been in operation for periods ranging from two months to four years between 2022 and 2026. The syndicate was estimated to have earned between RM1,500 and RM10,000 a day from each premises,” he said.

Yusri said 55 workers were arrested during raids on the eight slaughterhouses, with seized items valued at RM2.4 million.

Overall, he said the Royal Malaysia Police and nine other enforcement agencies inspected 68 premises in 13 states, including supermarkets, factories, storage facilities, and slaughterhouses.

“...the operation mobilised 745 personnel from the participating agencies and led to the seizure of frozen goods, food products, raw materials and vehicles valued at RM32.5 million.

“A total of 96 individuals aged between 14 and 73, comprising 41 locals and 55 foreign nationals, were also detained,” he said.

He said the joint operation was vital to disrupting illegal food distribution syndicates, putting an end to slaughtering practices that contravened Islamic requirements and restoring public confidence among Muslims in the cleanliness, safety and halal integrity of the country's food supply chain.

- Bernama



