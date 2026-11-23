PARLIAMENT | Hassan Abdul Karim (Harapan-Pasir Gudang) has proposed that the government officially invite all living former prime ministers to its annual National Day celebrations, including Najib Abdul Razak, who is currently under house arrest.

Speaking during the debate on the Communications Ministry's Budget 2027 allocation at the committee stage in the Dewan Rakyat today, Hassan said the government should extend invitations to former premiers regardless of their current circumstances.

"If there is a prime minister under house arrest, there's no problem - invite them as well and seek permission from the Home Ministry for them to attend," he said.

Hassan said such practices were observed in other countries, including the United States, where former presidents were invited to state events.

"It feels unseemly if a former prime minister comes to the Independence Day celebration in Putrajaya all by themselves," he added.

Najib began serving the remainder of his sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest at his residence in Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur, on Nov 10, following a High Court order. The arrangement is scheduled to last until Aug 23, 2028.

The question of inviting former prime ministers to National Day celebrations was raised last August after former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad attended the event among members of the public.

At the time, Communications Ministry secretary-general Abdul Salim Hamzah explained that former prime ministers had not been automatically invited to the celebrations since 2018.

However, he clarified that their attendance was not barred and could be arranged through applications in line with established official invitation and event management procedures.