Selangor PAS Youth has defended its assemblypersons' decision to abstain from voting on the state's 2027 budget, warning that attempts to punish or restrict their participation in legislative debates would undermine democracy.

The statement comes amid a dispute over the abstentions, after Seri Serdang assemblyperson Abbas Salimi Adzmi wrote to speaker Lau Weng San on Nov 23 seeking to have the identities of those who abstained disclosed, while some government representatives called for restrictions on their participation in debates.

Lau, according to Media Selangor, assured the assembly that no representative would be punished over their voting position, adding that every elected representative had the right to determine their own position and should explain it to their constituents.

In a statement today, Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar accused Pakatan Harapan of hypocrisy, pointing to what he described as a shift in its stance on freedom of expression and the opposition's right to scrutinise the government.

He described the proposed restrictions as political intimidation and an attempt to undermine democracy in the state assembly.

"An assemblyperson can recognise the benefits of several initiatives while maintaining questions about spending priorities, the distribution of allocations between constituencies, and the government's ability to complete promised projects," he said.

Sukri also cited examples from other countries, including Scotland and Canada, to argue that abstaining from a vote is an accepted part of parliamentary practice.

Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar

Sukri said PAS assemblypersons must continue performing their checks-and-balances role, particularly on issues affecting residents, such as flood mitigation.

He added that residents should be able to scrutinise which flood-prone areas would be prioritised, the allocations provided, when construction would begin, and when projects were expected to be completed.

"The assembly has approved the budget. It is now incumbent upon the state government to deliver results, rather than remaining preoccupied with political manoeuvring while the people continue to suffer, submerged in floodwaters," he added.

The Selangor legislative assembly passed its RM3.3 billion 2027 Supply Bill on Nov 20, with 42 assemblypersons voting in favour, seven abstaining and another seven absent.

The budget comprises RM1.9 billion in operating expenditure and RM1.4 billion for development, against projected state revenue of RM2.85 billion.

READ MORE: Selangor tables RM3.3b budget, pledges flood-free state in 2-3 years