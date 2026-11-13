Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari has tabled a RM3.3 billion budget for 2027, prioritising flood mitigation, water security, public transport, and economic development.

The allocation, presented in the state assembly today, is RM70 million higher than the state's 2026 budget. It comprises RM1.9 billion in operating expenditure and RM1.4 billion for development, according to state-owned news portal Media Selangor.

Themed "Selangor Negeri Progresif, Institusi Dijunjung, Rakyat Disantuni" (Selangor: A progressive state, institutions upheld, people respected), the budget comes amid renewed concerns over flooding following heavy rainfall in several districts in recent weeks.

Amirudin said the state had identified flood mitigation projects for implementation next year and would fast-track approvals to overcome delays involving technical reviews, land matters, and inter-agency coordination.

"I will personally lead the effort, reviewing progress monthly and weekly, to ensure Selangor is free from flooding within the next two or three years," he said.

He stressed that expediting the process would not compromise safety standards, environmental requirements, or procurement procedures.

Selangor state legislative assembly

A total of RM36.45 million has been allocated for 47 flood mitigation projects under the Selangor Irrigation and Drainage Department, comprising 30 ongoing projects and 17 new initiatives.

However, of the ongoing projects, 13 have been completed, while nine are still being implemented. The remaining eight are at the pre-tender or design stages.

Progress on the new projects is also at an early stage, with 11 awaiting consultant appointments and five still in planning. Only one has reached the design stage.

The allocation includes RM9.15 million for projects in the Klang River basin and RM7.35 million for the Langat River basin. The remainder will cover areas including Sungai Buloh, Sungai Selangor, Sungai Bernam, and Kapar Besar.

Water security, public transport

The state has allocated RM101 million to strengthen its clean water supply, including measures to keep treatment plants operational during raw water contamination incidents.

These include the continuation of the Raw Water Guarantee Scheme, as well as proposals for RM1 million to develop off-river storage facilities and RM150,000 for automated raw water sampling.

Alternative storage facilities, river telemetry, and satellite monitoring would enable authorities to detect changes in water quality earlier and respond more effectively, Amirudin said.

Flood in Shah Alam, Selangor

Another RM24 million has been set aside to improve public transport connectivity, particularly first- and last-mile links to existing transport networks.

The state will also introduce Selangor Mobility Nexus, an integrated mobility data and information centre intended to make public transport information more accessible through a single system.

While public transport falls primarily under federal jurisdiction, Amirudin said the state had a responsibility to complement federal efforts, given Selangor's population of nearly 7.5 million.

Plans include improving pedestrian access to railway stations through covered walkways within a 500m radius, alongside longer-term proposals for the Selangor Rail Line.

Economy projected to surpass RM500b

On the economic front, Amirudin projected that Selangor would become the first Malaysian state to record a gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding RM500 billion in 2027.

Amirudin projected that Selangor would become the first state to record a GDP exceeding RM500 billion in 2027.

According to Media Selangor, the state's GDP grew from RM432.1 billion in 2024 to RM460.1 billion in 2025, raising its contribution to the national economy to 26.5 percent. GDP is projected to reach RM489 billion this year.

The state also plans to expand its low-carbon economy through renewable energy initiatives, including green hydrogen, small-scale hydropower, and floating solar projects.

Among the projects highlighted were the Batang Kali green hydrogen hub, targeted for completion in 2027, and three small hydropower plants with a combined expected capacity of 11.6 megawatts.

The budget comes after the state collected RM2.82 billion in revenue as of Nov 3, exceeding its RM2.8 billion target for 2026 and strengthening its financial position ahead of next year's spending.