PARLIAMENT | A DAP lawmaker has challenged the government to clarify whether the Malays’ special position is under threat, amid continued claims by certain political leaders to that effect.

In a parliamentary question, Pang Hok Liong (Harapan-Labis) also asked why the narrative continues to be propagated if the claim is unfounded, and what steps the government is taking to counter it.

In response, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said cited Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, which safeguards the special position of Malays and natives of Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the legitimate interests of other communities.

She said any amendment to the provision must follow the procedures stipulated under the Federal Constitution, including obtaining the consent of the Conference of Rulers.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said

However, Azalina said the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) had advised the Prime Minister’s Department against addressing the claim that the Malays’ position and special rights are under threat, as the question did not comply with parliamentary rules.

“...based on input from the AGC, this question is not in accordance with Standing Orders 23(1)(h) and 23(1)(s) of the standing orders of the Dewan Rakyat, as it seeks to elicit an opinion and touches on matters that are overly general,” Azalina said in her written reply on behalf of the prime minister.

Pang’s question comes amid the growing use of narratives portraying Malays as being under threat, particularly by Malay-centric parties seeking to shore up support among voters.