DAP MP asks if Malays under threat, minister says question breaches rules
PARLIAMENT | A DAP lawmaker has challenged the government to clarify whether the Malays’ special position is under threat, amid continued claims by certain political leaders to that effect.
In a parliamentary question, Pang Hok Liong (Harapan-Labis) also asked why the narrative continues to be propagated if the claim is unfounded, and what steps the government is taking to counter it.
In response, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said cited...
PARLIAMENT | A DAP lawmaker has challenged the government to clarify whether the Malays’ special position is under threat, amid continued claims by certain political leaders to that effect.
In a parliamentary question, Pang Hok Liong (Harapan-Labis) also asked why the narrative continues to be propagated if the claim is unfounded, and what steps the government is taking to counter it.
In response, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said cited Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, which safeguards the special position of Malays and natives of Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the legitimate interests of other communities.
She said any amendment to the provision must follow the procedures stipulated under the Federal Constitution, including obtaining the consent of the Conference of Rulers.
However, Azalina said the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) had advised the Prime Minister’s Department against addressing the claim that the Malays’ position and special rights are under threat, as the question did not comply with parliamentary rules.
“...based on input from the AGC, this question is not in accordance with Standing Orders 23(1)(h) and 23(1)(s) of the standing orders of the Dewan Rakyat, as it seeks to elicit an opinion and touches on matters that are overly general,” Azalina said in her written reply on behalf of the prime minister.
Pang’s question comes amid the growing use of narratives portraying Malays as being under threat, particularly by Malay-centric parties seeking to shore up support among voters.
The reply given by Azalina is beyond ridiculous. It's a simple question. Are Malays under threat? If you do not have an answer that means the answer is a fat NO. It is a convenient political narrative repeated by some Malay politicians to remain in power without any seeming efforts. They make use of the unsuspecting Malay voters to stay in power and grab the riches of the country for themselves, their families and cronies. So they make the non Malays the boogeyman. Simple as that.
Pang Hok Liong asked a fair question. Some political parties have spent years telling Malays that their position is under threat. Surely the people making that claim can tell us exactly what is being threatened, by whom, and what evidence they have. Azalina explained what Article 153 protects. That still leaves the question many Malaysians want answered. Where is the evidence of an actual threat? If politicians have it, let’s see it. If they don’t, they should stop asking Malaysians to fear their own neighbours for the sake of votes.
The only rights that are under threat are those of the non-Malays, and they know it.
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