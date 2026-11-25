The individual reported to be the first person prosecuted in Kelantan for the offence of changing gender is now facing a different charge under the state's syariah criminal laws.

The Kelantan Syariah Prosecution Department amended the charge last Sunday from changing gender under Section 18 to posing as a woman under Section 19(1) of the Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019.

Both offences carry the same penalties: a fine of up to RM3,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

The accused maintained a not guilty plea following the amendment, as they had under the original charge.

However, the accused's lawyer, Syarafi Salleh, told Malaysiakini that the amendment raised three concerns: whether the new charge was legally supported, whether the proper procedure was followed, and whether the investigation papers justified the change.

On the legal basis, he questioned whether the elements of the original offence under Section 18 were consistent with those of the new charge under Section 19(1).

He also raised questions about compliance with Section 83 of the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002, which allows a court to amend or add to a charge but requires the amended charge to be read and explained to the accused. Sections 84 to 87 set out further procedures and safeguards following such amendments.

The extent of compliance with these requirements remains a matter of concern for the defence.

Syarafi also called for the investigation papers submitted to the prosecution to be scrutinised to establish the basis for changing the charge.

Trans person detained

In February, Malaysiakini reported that Kelantan had recorded its first prosecution for the offence of changing gender under the Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019 since the law was gazetted in 2020.

The case was brought before the Kelantan Syariah Court in Kota Bharu in mid-January, involving an individual suspected of being transgender.

According to sources, the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department detained the individual during an operation targeting an event involving a group of transgender people earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Justice for Sisters (JFS) has called for the new charge to be dropped immediately.

The NGO said both provisions were deeply problematic, violated fundamental rights protected under the Federal Constitution, and had no basis in evidence, science, lived experience, or human rights.

"It is based on misinformation regarding gender, aimed at imposing the perception that gender is divided into only two categories, thereby denying the existence of transgender people and gender-diverse individuals," JFS said in a statement.