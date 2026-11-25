Malaysia is ready to assist Asean member states affected by disasters, as well as support efforts to jointly mobilise humanitarian aid beyond the region.

In a Facebook post today, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said such assistance could be mobilised if there is a request from affected countries, based on the needs and capabilities of the 11-member bloc.

When delivering Malaysia’s statement at the 14th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) in Jakarta today, Zahid, who is also the Central Disaster Management Committee chairperson, stressed that disaster preparedness must begin before a tragedy strikes.

“Every early warning must be followed by clear action so that agencies, authorities and communities know when evacuations should begin, and assistance can be mobilised immediately,” he said in the post.

Zahid arrived in Jakarta yesterday after concluding his itinerary in Bali, as part of a five-day working visit to Indonesia that began on Monday.

He said in Malaysia, disaster preparedness is being strengthened through the development of State Disaster Risk Reduction Strategies under the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy 2030, taking into account local risks and needs in development planning and the protection of essential services.

He said Malaysia also supports the strengthening of AMMDM Plus cooperation with Australia, Canada, the European Union, India and New Zealand, particularly in technical training, sharing of expertise, technology transfer and the implementation of the Asean Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (Aadmer) Work Programme 2026-2030.

“Insya-Allah, Malaysia will continue working with Asean member states, the Asean Secretariat and the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management to strengthen preparedness and expedite the delivery of assistance whenever necessary,” he said.

- Bernama



