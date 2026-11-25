PARLIAMENT | All army officers should be required to declare their assets to ensure transparency and accountability, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said.

Lim’s call comes as the armed forces have been rocked by a series of corruption scandals this year, with several former senior military officers facing corruption charges.

Speaking during the committee-stage debate on the Defence Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today, Lim said officers found to possess wealth disproportionate to their income should be scrutinised to establish its source.

While the parliamentarian acknowledged that 97.53 percent of armed forces personnel had declared their assets, he said declarations should be conducted annually to maintain national security.

“What is the point of declaring assets if no one verifies whether the declared assets are accurate and complete?” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

Military corruption scandals

Earlier this year, several former military top brass were hauled to court for corruption. They include former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan, former armed forces chief Nizam Jaffar and former Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation director-general Razali Alias.

On Jan 23, Nizam claimed trial at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on four charges, including abuse of power and criminal breach of trust (CBT) over RM3.75 million.

This includes allegedly abusing his authority to pocket over RM550,000 from awarding contracts to procure sarongs, bath towels and other items meant for Hari Raya gift packages.

Meanwhile, Hafizuddeain, who was slated to succeed Nizam, claimed trial at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on two charges of receiving RM145,000 in proceeds from unlawful activities.

Former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan

The day before, he also claimed trial at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on four charges of receiving more than RM2.12 million in proceeds from unlawful activities.

Hafizuddeain is the first former army chief to be charged in court in connection with a money laundering case linked to army procurement tenders.

On Jan 29, Razali claimed trial on three charges relating to kickbacks, including a bribe for himself and two return flight tickets to Europe for his wife.

Ageing military assets

Separately, Lim also raised concerns over the condition of naval assets in the Dewan Rakyat, noting that more than 60 percent were over 40 years old.

He questioned the actual expenditure on maintaining and repairing the ageing assets from 2024 to this year, and how the safety of naval personnel would be safeguarded while awaiting the arrival of replacement ships.

Lim also questioned why allocation for naval equipment had decreased from RM2.69 billion this year to RM1.85 billion in 2027.

“Will this reduction affect the procurement of new ships and the navy's operational readiness?” he asked.



