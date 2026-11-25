Certificates of presumed death for the victims of the flood and landslide tragedy in Nepal are expected to be issued as early as December, once the authorities in that country provide the relevant documentation to the Foreign Ministry.

Human Resources Minister R Ramanan said the National Registration Department (NRD) will carry out the issuance process as soon as it receives the verification documents from the Nepali government.

“I have received confirmation from NRD director-general (Badrul Hisham Alias) that once the documentation received from the Nepalese side is forwarded by the Foreign Ministry, he is prepared to issue the certificates as quickly as possible.

“We anticipate that the process can be completed as early as December,” he said during a press conference following a ceremony to present aid to the families of the victims of the flood and landslide tragedy in Nepal, held at Menara Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial in Kuala Lumpur today.

Also present were Socso CEO Azman Aziz Mohammed, co-founder of Solidariti Malaysia: Keluarga Dalam Harapan Manivannan Rethinam, and family members of the tragedy's victims.

Nepal flood tragedy in August

In the Dewan Rakyat today, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail explained that the declaration of presumed death for the 54 Malaysians missing in the Nepal flood tragedy in August is entirely subject to the legal procedures and administrative mechanisms of that country.

He noted that the NRD can only issue an official death certificate under the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957 (Act 299) once the authorities at the incident site have provided prior verification.

- Bernama