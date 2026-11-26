The United States has proposed additional tariffs of up to 18 percent on Malaysian goods, accusing the country's industrial policies and manufacturing practices of creating excess production capacity that distorts trade and restricts US commerce.

Malaysia is among 14 economies facing proposed tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, with headline rates ranging from 15 to 35 percent. Others include China, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, and the European Union.

In a statement yesterday, US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said investigations found that industrial strategies pursued by trading partners had created an uneven playing field for American manufacturers.

The USTR's findings on Malaysia centred on four areas: industrial and sectoral plans to expand manufacturing and exports; preferential financing through government funding programmes; insufficient action to address excess production capacity linked to imports and foreign investments from economies Washington considers non-market; and inadequate labour protections.

The report singled out the information and communications technology (ICT) and automotive industries, arguing that these policies could disadvantage US producers and exporters in Malaysia and other markets.

Tariff proposal and possible escalation

Under the proposal, tariffs of up to 18 percent would apply to Malaysian goods, subject to exemptions for certain products. The rate would be calculated net of existing Section 301 tariffs, while the proposal also takes into account duties under Section 232, which covers certain imports considered a threat to US national security.

The proposal also takes into account ongoing consultations with Malaysia and commitments under the US-Malaysia Agreement on Reciprocal Trade.

However, the USTR proposed considering tariffs of up to 25 percent, also net of existing Section 301 duties, if it found the outcome of ongoing consultations and Malaysia's commitments under the reciprocal trade agreement unsatisfactory.

Malaysia's position

The USTR's report also outlined Malaysia's objections to the allegations, noting that the government maintained that it operated a rules-based, market-driven trade regime and did not contribute to structural excess capacity.

Malaysia argued that its manufacturing output responded to genuine global demand, its exports complemented rather than competed with US domestic production, and its manufacturing ecosystem was critical to global and US supply chains.

The investigation into Malaysia was initiated on March 11, 2026.

However, the USTR said bilateral consultations with Malaysia on May 12 failed to resolve Washington's concerns.

Interested parties have until Jan 5, 2027, to submit written comments and requests to participate in public hearings, which are scheduled to begin in Washington on Jan 25, 2027.