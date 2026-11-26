Survivors and families of the 2022 Batang Kali landslide victims have disputed the “act of God” defence raised by the Selangor government and campsite operators, arguing that the disaster stemmed from human negligence rather than natural causes.

The 23 plaintiffs contended that the Father's Organic Farm campsite was built below a poorly constructed road embankment, where inadequate drainage caused groundwater to accumulate and weakened the soil over time.

They argued that these conditions, coupled with the absence of proper safety measures, made the tragedy preventable.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the plaintiffs made the claims in submissions before the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, describing the embankment as a man-made structure formed by piling soil across a narrow valley and over existing streams.

They said the absence of drainage beneath the embankment allowed groundwater to build up over the years, eventually causing the waterlogged soil to collapse and flow towards the campsite.



Citing the Mineral and Geoscience Department, the plaintiffs said the soil travelled at an estimated speed of 12 metres per second, reaching the campsite within seconds.

They also referred to a Public Works Department report which found that the soil had exceeded its liquid limit.

“Because of the soil conditions, the debris reached the campsite some 550m away. It was that first surge that took the lives,” they told the court.

Campsite legality

The plaintiffs also disputed the legality of the campsite's operations, saying the approval granted was for a holiday resort and botanical garden, not a farm or campsite.

They argued that the commercial campsite, which had permanent toilets, shelters, and dining halls, operated in an agricultural valley directly below a high road embankment.

They further alleged that campers had not been given warnings or provided with an emergency evacuation plan.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | Batang Kali landslide tragedy and the forensic report

The landslide, described as Malaysia's second-deadliest disaster, struck Father's Organic Farm campsite at about 2.30am on Dec 16, 2022, killing 31 people, including 13 children. Of the 61 survivors, seven sustained injuries.

A forensic report released on Oct 18, 2023, attributed the disaster to slope failure following heavy and persistent rainfall, ruling out human factors as the cause.

The plaintiffs filed the suit in October 2024 against the Selangor government, state Public Works Department, resort owner Malaysia Botanical Gardens Resort Sdn Bhd, campsite operator BL Agro Sdn Bhd, the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council, and the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation.