Malaysia intends to continue negotiating with the United States to ensure overall tariffs on Malaysian goods do not exceed the 19 percent level agreed under the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART).

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani’s assurances today came after the US Trade Representative (USTR) yesterday proposed additional tariffs of up to 18 percent on Malaysian goods.

The USTR is further considering tariffs of up to 25 percent, also net of existing Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 duties, if it found the outcome of ongoing consultations and Malaysia's commitments under the ART unsatisfactory.

“We still have until the first quarter (of 2027) to negotiate, explain, and put forward our justification why we cannot be placed in this range (of tariffs between 18 percent and 25 percent),” Johari told reporters, as Bernama reported.

In a separate statement today, the Investment, Trade, and Industry Ministry said the USTR has informed that its recent determinations are an indicative tariff rate, with the finalised rate to only be issued in the first quarter of 2027.

As such, it said only the 10 percent forced-labour tariff imposed on Malaysia on July 24 is in effect.

Johari added that thus far, Malaysia has made its position clear to the USTR’s deputy representative, asserting that Malaysia should retain the benefit of being among the first nations to sign the ART.

“You (US) promised us a 19 percent tariff rate - we must, therefore, be able to enjoy that benefit.

“Whatever additional measures you intend to impose, including the 10 percent tariff related to forced labour, the total must not exceed 19 percent,” he stressed.

‘No excess capacity’

Malaysia is among 14 economies facing proposed tariffs under Section 301, with headline rates ranging from 15 to 35 percent. Others include China, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, and the European Union.

Yesterday, the USTR doubled down on its claim that Malaysia’s industrial policies and manufacturing practices are creating excess production capacity that distorts trade and restricts US commerce.

USTR said investigations found that industrial strategies pursued by trading partners had created an uneven playing field for American manufacturers.

In response, Johari said today that the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry has consistently maintained that Malaysia “does not have excess capacity”.

Affirming the same, the ministry said it will nonetheless review goods imported from third countries into Malaysia to ensure that Malaysia does not contribute to the global excess capacity.

The iron and steel sectors, Johari acknowledged, could come under scrutiny in the excess capacity investigation, particularly over concerns that production capacity could be used to channel exports through Malaysia.

The semiconductor industry, however, remains excluded from such assessments at this stage.