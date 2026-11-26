The BN MPs secretariat rejected arguments by Chong Zhemin (Harapan- Kampar) that the first Pakatan Harapan administration led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad had failed to fulfil its promise to abolish tolls due to 1MDB debt.

However, it appears that while Chong was focused on abolishing tolls on the North-South Highway (Plus), the BN MPs spoke about abolishing tolls across all highways in Malaysia.

Chong raised the issue last Monday, when the latter challenged Deputy Works Minister Ahmad Maslan to “use the calculator” and calculate how long the RM20 billion from the 1MDB scandal could be used to fund toll-free travel via Plus.

Chong said the 1MDB scandal during the BN administration left liabilities estimated at RM40 billion, with the net cost borne by the government reaching RM20 billion after settlements and fund recoveries.

"When Pakatan Rakyat (Harapan’s precursor) promised in 2013 to abolish tolls on Plus, we estimated the cost to be at RM3.9 billion a year.

"So, if the 1MDB scandal had not happened and this RM20 billion had not been spent, how many years could we (use the funds) to pay tolls on Plus?" Chong asked.

Isam Isa (centre)

Taking Chong to task, BN MPs secretariat spokesperson Isam Isa (BN-Tampin) argued that pinning the blame on 1MDB to justify Harapan’s failure to abolish tolls was inaccurate, misleading, and does not reflect the true reality of the country's fiscal position.

This, he said, was based on the wide gap in the actual cost of abolishing tolls compared to 1MDB liabilities - based on the official reply given by the Works Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat in November 2026.

Based on the ministry’s reply, Isam said the estimated cost of taking over all 34 tolled highways under 28 concession companies reaches around RM400 billion.

However, the Finance Ministry issued several details about 1MDB in the Dewan Rakyat in October 2026, as follows:

Cost of taking over all highways comes to about RM400 billion, while the total 1MDB debt commitment, principal and interest comes to RM51.4 billion.

1MDB debt payments as of Aug 31 this year is at RM42.5 billion.

Recovery of 1MDB funds and assets as of Aug 31 is at RM31.3 billion.

Net burden after asset recovery comes to RM20.1 billion.

Isam asked that even if the entire 1MDB debt commitment of RM51.4 billion did not exist, where would the government at that time get the remaining RM348.6 billion to take over all tolled highways.

‘Doomed to fail’

Based on the figures, Isam said it was clear that the promise to abolish tolls comprehensively faced financial constraints from the very beginning.

"The extension of Plus’ concession until 2058 proves the reality of concession management.

“Official records show that in 2020, the Harapan administration itself extended Plus’ concession period by 20 years - from 2038 until 2058 - in exchange for a toll rate reduction of 18 percent," he said at a press conference outside the Dewan Rakyat.

Isam said while his team recognised the benefits of toll rate reductions to users, the decision proves that managing tolled highways is not as simple as providing cash allocations.

He said it involves concession contract negotiations, compensation of billions of ringgit in long-term maintenance costs as well as investment returns for public institutions such as the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Khazanah Nasional Berhad - which are major shareholders of Plus.

In addition, he stated that the matter could also affect the country’s fiscal policy decisions on national revenue.

"If we want to assess the government's financial capability in 2018 honestly, it must be viewed holistically including the decision to abolish the goods and services tax (GST) and replace it with the sales and services tax (SST) - which caused a significant reduction in our tax revenue in subsequent years.

"This proves that the government's fiscal space is influenced by various economic policy decisions and not merely 1MDB commitments," he said, while listing the BN administration's track record of abolishing 11 tolls in a targeted manner and the implementation of toll-free highways such as the Pan Borneo Highway and Central Spine Road.

"We hold that all debates in the Dewan Rakyat must be guided by transparent official data.

"Therefore, we reject attempts to politicise this 1MDB issue as the sole explanation for past policy failures,” said Isam.

‘Why ignore our proposal in 2013?’

Undeterred, Chong shot back and questioned why the BN government in 2013 gave up the opportunity to abolish Plus tolls in stages when Pakatan proposed it, including submitting cost estimates.

According to him, Pakatan's 2013 alternative budget explained how the proposal could be implemented because the government at that time already controlled Plus indirectly through Khazanah and EPF.

"That plan took into account highway maintenance costs, Plus sukuk repayments as well as returns to EPF and Khazanah.

“After taking into account projected savings and additional revenue, the estimated net cost to be borne by the government was RM3.913 billion a year.

"Based on that annual estimate, the total for a 10-year buyback period was RM39.13 billion, or around RM40 billion.

“At that time, BN had the opportunity to evaluate the assumptions used, publish its own calculations and tell highway users what steps it was willing to take," he said at another press conference, adding that Malaysia had the fiscal space to consider the proposal in 2013.

Chong Zhemin

However, Chong said the fiscal space narrowed over the years and by March 2018, when the BN administration got voted out - the national debt had risen to RM705 billion.

"By the end of 2022, after several changes of government and the Covid-19 pandemic, the total reached RM1.0796 trillion, nearly double compared to 2013.

“In the same period, the federal government's annual debt service payments rose from around RM20.8 billion to RM41.3 billion. That increase in debt service payments of RM20.5 billion a year alone exceeds five times the estimated annual cost to abolish Plus tolls in stages,” he stated.

Chong mentioned that while several factors contributed to the debt increase, he said BN must answer for one burden that could have been avoided completely - which is 1MDB.

“At the end of 2022, the Finance Ministry still listed 1MDB obligations of RM18.2 billion separately from direct federal government debt.

"As of August this year, the government has paid RM42.5 billion to settle 1MDB debt and commitments, with a balance of RM8.9 billion still payable.

“After taking into account funds and assets worth RM31.3 billion that were successfully recovered, the government estimated the net burden borne by the government is RM20.1 billion, assuming no more funds or assets can be recovered.

"Based on the 2013 annual cost estimate, that amount is equivalent to more than five years of implementation cost for the proposed Plus toll abolition," Chong added.