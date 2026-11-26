PARLIAMENT | The Dewan Rakyat passed the Supply Bill 2027 via a voice vote today.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker Ramli Nor presided over the sitting as Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan tabled the bill for its third reading.

The bill previously passed the policy stage on Oct 29, also via a voice vote, following the government's signing of a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with 13 opposition and independent MPs.

Committee-stage debates began on Nov 2, with 28 ministries undergoing 14 days of parliamentary scrutiny.

Anwar tabled Budget 2027 on Oct 9, proposing a federal government allocation of RM459.8 billion, an increase of RM40.6 billion from the previous budget.

This marks the fifth federal budget tabled under Anwar's administration since he took office in November 2022.

Key measures announced included tax relief for middle-income earners, increased cash aid, and over RM80 billion set aside for subsidies, assistance and incentives amid concerns over rising living costs.

The passage of Budget 2027 also has implications for the 13 MPs who signed the CSA with the government.

On Oct 30, Anwar said the MPs would receive their constituency development allocations once Parliament passed Budget 2027.

The signing of the CSA preceded the bill's passage at the policy stage, where the government secured majority support without a bloc vote.

The Supply Bill must subsequently be brought to the Dewan Negara.



