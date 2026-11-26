Galas assemblyperson Syahbuddin Hashim said Syarikat Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd's (AKSB) should be open to criticism after the latter sent a letter of demand to a businessperson, demanding RM1 million for allegedly defaming the company.

The businessperson, Asran Alias, 44, who had since apologised to AKSB for calling it "the weakest company in the world", said that he is prepared to comply with AKSB's demands but is not capable of paying RM1 million.

"I just want to focus on business and health only.

"Starting today, I acknowledge that AKSB is the best water services company in the world…cleanest water, and has the most sophisticated complaint system," the former Kelantan Bersatu Youth chief said on Facebook.

AKSB’s legal team had deemed the post defamatory and malicious, citing four grounds.

AKSB also stressed that a check by the company found no record of any official complaint under Asran's name concerning water service quality, delays in processing water supply applications or complaint management.

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Syahbuddin said that as a company that operates essential services for the people, AKSB should be more open to receiving criticism.

The BN lawmaker also stressed that the issue needs to be viewed more carefully and fairly.

Galas lawmaker Syahbuddin Hashim

"What is the criticism made, what are the basis and evidence put forward, as well as whether the criticism has a reasonable basis?

"If there are weaknesses in service delivery, criticism ought to be viewed as room for improvement, not a threat," he said.

Syahbuddin also warned that any legal action taken against critics would be seen as an effort to intimidate consumers from speaking out, adding that the people have the right to voice their views especially when it involves their interests.

"Do not let the people's right to reprimand and speak out become something that needs to be feared," said the Kelantan state assembly opposition leader.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Amanah Youth chief Zulhazmi Hassan said AKSB should come forward and explain to the people the results of AKSB's review of the issues raised, including how consumer complaints are handled.

"What steps will be taken to improve services? The RM1 million letter of demand has yet to answer these questions," he said.