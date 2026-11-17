The Malacca state election, another setback for Pakatan Harapan, has prompted two MIC veterans to suggest that early retirement may already be beckoning for the coalition led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

MIC vice-president M Saravanan and former vice-president T Mohan were quick to seize the opportunity for a sardonic dig, drawing an unflattering comparison between Harapan’s electoral fortunes and BN’s.

“At least the people gave us a ‘rest’ after 60 years. But it looks like you will be given a rest after just four years. And judging by the majorities in the Malacca seats, it looks like it might be a permanent rest,” quipped Saravanan (above, left) in a Tamil TikTok video.

In last Saturday’s polls, the BN and Perikatan Nasional alliance swept 24 of the 28 seats up for grabs, having campaigned on a Malay unity platform.

BN, an uncomfortable bedfellow of Harapan in the federal government but a persistent voice calling for an early general election, won 21 seats in the election, enough to govern Malacca in its own right.

Harapan, which contested 24 seats, was left with only DAP’s four victories to show for its efforts.

Anwar’s PKR and Amanah failed to win a single seat, while former Malacca chief minister and Amanah vice-president Adly Zahari was among those who fell by the wayside, losing the Bukit Katil seat.

'Rakyat not fooled by liars'

Saravanan and Mohan, whose video was recorded in front of a large screen displaying the election results, also took aim at Harapan’s campaign, which failed to translate the presence of numerous political heavyweights, including Anwar, on the campaign trail into Indian voter support.

“It was no ordinary campaign. They kept saying ‘sakau, sakau, sakau’ (a reference to corruption),” said Saravanan, who himself has been charged with allegedly receiving over RM1 million in bribes for approving foreign worker quotas for a local company back in 2022 when he was the human resources minister.

Mohan, a former senator, then weighed in, accusing Harapan of frequently peddling falsehoods.

“Those who lie will not last long because the people are not stupid,” he added.

Buoyed by what he described as support from Indian voters, Saravanan - whom MIC grassroots members credit with playing a pivotal role in mobilising the community’s support - pointed to Gadek, where the party recorded a more than tenfold increase in its majority.

In the 2021 state election, MIC won the seat by a razor-thin margin of 559 votes. Last Saturday, however, its candidate, S Nadarajah, retained Gadek with a commanding majority of more than 6,000 votes.

“We only asked for Indian support in Gadek, but it seems the community voted for BN in all the seats. So, please understand how the people perceive you,” Saravanan said.

BN should not be complacent

He added that the electorate was no longer as forgiving as it might once have been, while acknowledging that MIC itself had learnt this lesson the hard way.

“The people are not like before. We made mistakes in the past, and we were punished for them. We accept that and realise we made mistakes,” he said.

Saravanan, however, cautioned BN against allowing its electoral triumph to go to its head.

BN and PN leaders celebrating their victory in the Malacca election on Nov 14, 2026

“We should not become arrogant because we have won. We must remember that we tasted defeat once.

“We have been punished for our past mistakes. Amid this victory, we would also like to apologise for those mistakes.

“But under the leadership of MIC president SA Vigneswaran, I promise you that we will provide the best service, both at the federal and state levels,” he added.

For Harapan, the Malacca polls are the fourth state election since last November in which it has failed to make an impact.