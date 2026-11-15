COMMENT | My undergraduate degree is in accountancy, and apart from accounting subjects, I took a myriad of economics and management classes. But I ended up being a journalist. So I don’t know much about the economy other than what's in the media and my own logic.

One of the simplest evaluators I use is my online unit trust account. I check it regularly, and my excitement surges when there's an upward trend, with images of green arrows pointing up next to the portfolios that my money is in.

But when the images are of red arrows pointing in the opposite direction, my heart sinks. Since it's been this way in the past few weeks, my heart has been in the pit of my stomach for a while.

In my simple mind, the conclusion is that since my investments are performing badly, the economy is not doing well.

So, even as other issues are being discussed in the world, such as state elections and race-based politics, nothing affects the people more directly than the economy.

When we reach the end of the month, before we get our salaries, we queue at the supermarket buying groceries and worrying about our bank balance.

The government can say that things are looking good or that we are doing well economically, but we must realise that these statements are usually based on averages.

What that means is that if my friends and I walk into a mamak restaurant with business magnate Robert Kuok, averaging our finances would mean all of us are multi-millionaires.

We're not okay

The reality is that if we are among the dreaded M40 crowd, we aren’t really doing too good. We earn "too much" to qualify for any substantial handouts and aid, yet too little to absorb the rising cost of living afflicting everyone. We are the ones who will feel the most pain from the pinch.

It is difficult to listen to and believe our elected leaders when they say that everything is okay, or going to be okay, when our weekly grocery bill is increasing significantly.

Let’s not forget about the cost of utilities like electricity, which I have been paying roughly 20 percent more now than a few months ago.

I understand that the government has been trying to give blanket subsidies to help. The petrol subsidy, which has been extended to diesel, is very much welcome. However, these are really band-aids rather than lasting solutions.

Get cracking

I repeat, I am no expert in the economy, so I am relying on the real experts to come up with solutions that the government can implement, provided that the government listens. Discussions on the economy don’t fizzle out due to other sexier issues.

The general election will likely happen sooner rather than later, and issues that affect the people directly are always the ones that will influence how people vote. We deserve a government that will take care of our needs and ensure that the country is, well, livable.

Don’t throw averages at us or ask us to be resilient and tighten our belts. That’s just condescending. We need real economic reforms that can actually increase wages, or jobs, and reduce household expenditure costs.

Some steps have been taken, but more aggressive implementation is needed.

Economic resilience of a country is more than just increasing the national coffers, reducing the national deficit and raising the GDP. The people need to be able to afford a decent life and not constantly worry about making ends meet and supporting their families.

So let’s get cracking, experts and elected leaders. Do more!

In the meantime, I’ll continue to see how else I can save on weekly groceries so we're not living paycheck to paycheck. Rest assured, I'll also be constantly checking how my unit trust funds are doing and hope for green arrows instead of red.

ZAN AZLEE is a writer, documentary filmmaker, journalist and academic. Visit fatbidin.com to view his work.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.