COMMENT | The economy may not be trending, but it's still an issue
COMMENT | My undergraduate degree is in accountancy, and apart from accounting subjects, I took a myriad of economics and management classes. But I ended up being a journalist. So I don’t know much about the economy other than from what I read in the media and my own logic.
One of the simplest evaluators I use is my online unit trust account. I check it regularly and my excitement surges when there's an upward trend, with images of green arrows pointing up next to the portfolios that my money is in.
But when the images are of red arrows pointing in the opposite direction, my heart sinks. Since it's been this way in the past few weeks, my heart has been in the pit of my stomach for a while. In my simple mind, the conclusion is that since my investments are performing badly, the economy is not doing well.
So, even as other issues are being discussed in the world, such as state elections and race-based politics, nothing affects the people more directly than the economy.
When we reach the end of the month, before we get our salaries, we...
COMMENT | My undergraduate degree is in accountancy, and apart from accounting subjects, I took a myriad of economics and management classes. But I ended up being a journalist. So I don’t know much about the economy other than what's in the media and my own logic.
One of the simplest evaluators I use is my online unit trust account. I check it regularly, and my excitement surges when there's an upward trend, with images of green arrows pointing up next to the portfolios that my money is in.
But when the images are of red arrows pointing in the opposite direction, my heart sinks. Since it's been this way in the past few weeks, my heart has been in the pit of my stomach for a while.
In my simple mind, the conclusion is that since my investments are performing badly, the economy is not doing well.
So, even as other issues are being discussed in the world, such as state elections and race-based politics, nothing affects the people more directly than the economy.
When we reach the end of the month, before we get our salaries, we queue at the supermarket buying groceries and worrying about our bank balance.
The government can say that things are looking good or that we are doing well economically, but we must realise that these statements are usually based on averages.
What that means is that if my friends and I walk into a mamak restaurant with business magnate Robert Kuok, averaging our finances would mean all of us are multi-millionaires.
We're not okay
The reality is that if we are among the dreaded M40 crowd, we aren’t really doing too good. We earn "too much" to qualify for any substantial handouts and aid, yet too little to absorb the rising cost of living afflicting everyone. We are the ones who will feel the most pain from the pinch.
It is difficult to listen to and believe our elected leaders when they say that everything is okay, or going to be okay, when our weekly grocery bill is increasing significantly.
Let’s not forget about the cost of utilities like electricity, which I have been paying roughly 20 percent more now than a few months ago.
I understand that the government has been trying to give blanket subsidies to help. The petrol subsidy, which has been extended to diesel, is very much welcome. However, these are really band-aids rather than lasting solutions.
Get cracking
I repeat, I am no expert in the economy, so I am relying on the real experts to come up with solutions that the government can implement, provided that the government listens. Discussions on the economy don’t fizzle out due to other sexier issues.
The general election will likely happen sooner rather than later, and issues that affect the people directly are always the ones that will influence how people vote. We deserve a government that will take care of our needs and ensure that the country is, well, livable.
Don’t throw averages at us or ask us to be resilient and tighten our belts. That’s just condescending. We need real economic reforms that can actually increase wages, or jobs, and reduce household expenditure costs.
Some steps have been taken, but more aggressive implementation is needed.
Economic resilience of a country is more than just increasing the national coffers, reducing the national deficit and raising the GDP. The people need to be able to afford a decent life and not constantly worry about making ends meet and supporting their families.
So let’s get cracking, experts and elected leaders. Do more!
In the meantime, I’ll continue to see how else I can save on weekly groceries so we're not living paycheck to paycheck. Rest assured, I'll also be constantly checking how my unit trust funds are doing and hope for green arrows instead of red.
ZAN AZLEE is a writer, documentary filmmaker, journalist and academic. Visit fatbidin.com to view his work.
The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.
You are a tad too late to raise your complaint. Rafizi left 4 months ago. I believe he's the right guy to answer your concerns.
Greetings Zain - the tide is turning in M'sia, voter trend dictates no matter the absence of a moral compass. Already, big money has flowed out to S'pore foremost ie IOI Corp now in second generation hands have shifted their sights abroad buying into S'pore real estate, even at peak of valuation. Half chance Anwar's PH hold their own at Federal level over next GE but I wouldn't set my sights too high on that happening - for better or worse, we M'sians will have to endure, put up with politicians whom really have no business trying to govern M'sia.
While it is not at all surprising the political establishment NEVER offers the long view, but NON-STOP repeats the slogan of the SEVENTY PERCENT population in DANGER of being smothered by a small minority - a preposterous claim, whilst receiving all the privileges both monetary and others, like job monopolies over entire sectors, handouts galore, scholarships, reserved places, reserved categories, special discounts, its endless, NOT ONE among them addresses the bigger story. With demographics making the majority population even larger and the income stream from them lower on average than the much smaller other community that has a far higher footprint in the economy, a time will come within one generation when the numbers will not add up, and the handout's money will just not be there and salaries and privileges to millions of their own will not be available. What is astonishing is that even outside of the political class, no one dares to talk of this. The academics, the think tanks, the NGOs, civil society, intellectuals, a complete silence has enveloped all. This article here, written by an academic, it says, speaks of costs in the immediate term, but not where it's all headed. Why this Omerta, when those who will bear the brunt of the pain will be the majority.? Happy Sunday.
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