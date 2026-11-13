Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) has accused Pakatan Harapan leaders of political theatrics over former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak's house arrest on Nov 10, questioning their sudden display of principles while continuing to share power with BN.

Amid escalating tensions between Harapan and BN ahead of tomorrow's Malacca state election, PSM deputy chairperson S Arutchelvan targeted DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke's resignation as transport minister and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu's pledge to forgo his ministerial salary as an attempt to appease their supporters.

"It is time Harapan stops all the side drama and goes into the main cause of the issue.

"It is clear by now that there is no way BN is going to stick with Harapan in the coming general elections," he said in a statement today.

Arutchelvan argued that Harapan leaders had previously tolerated controversial decisions involving BN, including Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's appointment as deputy prime minister and his subsequent discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in his corruption case.

"These were all not red lines because at those times BN was with Harapan, and so these red lines became invisible," he said.

He claimed those political boundaries had only resurfaced after BN began openly cooperating with PAS and positioning itself against Harapan in state elections.

'What is the motivation?'

Questioning Loke's resignation, Arutchelvan noted that other DAP ministers remained in the cabinet, with the party expected to nominate a replacement for the transport portfolio.

"Is Loke telling us that he is the only principled minister in DAP? Or is it to showcase that DAP is more principled than PKR and Amanah?

"What is the motivation behind these stunts?" he asked.

Loke announced his resignation following Najib's house arrest, although Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has yet to accept it. DAP has maintained its support for Anwar's administration.

Anthony Loke and Anwar Ibrahim

Arutchelvan also questioned Mohamad's pledge to surrender his RM11,900 monthly ministerial salary to support efforts advocating house arrest for other prisoners.

"So as not to be left out, Mohamad pulls another rabbit out of the salary bag," he said.

He accused Harapan and BN leaders of prolonging the political dispute through public exchanges, including calls for BN ministers to resign and DAP's attacks on MCA president Wee Ka Siong.

The latest friction saw DAP national chairperson Gobind Singh Deo challenge Zahid and other Umno ministers to resign if they no longer supported Anwar, after the deputy prime minister suggested dissolving Parliament rather than reshuffling the cabinet.

"This is the problem when coalitions are not built on common principles and ideology.

"When staying in power is the ultimate desire, then just live with it," said Arutchelvan, who urged Harapan and BN to clarify their political positions.

"Let's draw the line now. Who is here and who is there,” he stressed.