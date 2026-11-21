COMMENT | As Amanah's National Convention begins today in Shah Alam, I believe there is one radical proposal that deserves serious consideration by the party's delegates.

Amanah and Bersatu should initiate negotiations towards a merger to establish a progressive Malay-Muslim component within Pakatan Harapan.

This convention could provide the mandate for Amanah's leadership to begin such discussions.

Amanah secretary-general Faiz Fadzil has already opened the door to cooperation with Bersatu through the “big tent approach”.

He has identified the fight against corruption and the strengthening of good governance as the foundations for such cooperation.

I would like to take this proposal one step further. If both parties are prepared to champion a common agenda, particularly given their history of working together, what prevents them from merging into a single political party?

Lessons from PKR and Sarawak

On Aug 3 2003, Parti Keadilan Nasional (PKN) and Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) announced a merger that gave rise to PKR.

PKN emerged from the reformasi movement of 1998, while PRM brought with it a tradition of championing the people's interests dating back to the pre-independence era.

The decision received the support of more than two-thirds of delegates at PKN's general assembly and PRM's congress. Although their political backgrounds differed, their shared commitment to democracy and social justice provided members of both parties with a compelling reason to build a common political organisation.

In Sarawak, Julau MP Larry Sng had previously proposed a merger between the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), citing their shared historical roots.

That proposal, however, remained just that. Both parties continue to operate as separate components within Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

What materialised in 2024 was the consolidation of PDP and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB). Following PSB's dissolution, three of its former state assembly members joined PDP.

The experience of PKR demonstrates how two distinct political traditions can come together to forge a common identity.

The Sarawak experience, meanwhile, illustrates that political consolidation can also take place through the integration of members and leaders into an existing party.

For Amanah and Bersatu, questions concerning the party's name and organisational structure can be negotiated later.

What matters first is reaching an agreement on the purpose of the political party they intend to build.

Why within Harapan?

Amanah brings with it the ideals of progressive Islamic politics. Bersatu, meanwhile, possesses political experience in Malay constituencies that Amanah's electoral machinery may not necessarily be able to reach.

A merger between the two parties would offer Harapan an opportunity to establish a more organised Malay-Muslim component capable of addressing the coalition's limitations in attracting Malay voters.

Such a political component could help Harapan provide clearer answers to the concerns facing Malay families, ranging from young people's wages and housing affordability to the incomes of smallholders.

Furthermore, the leadership of both parties brings experience in governing at both federal and state levels.

The foundations of any merger between Amanah and Bersatu must be clearly established. The party emerging from such a merger must uphold the Federal Constitution and respect the rights of all citizens.

On the question of reform, both sides could draw upon the confidence and supply agreement (CSA) signed recently by Bersatu MPs as a foundation for their shared commitments.

There is also the question of trust that must be addressed. Bersatu was part of Harapan in 2018 before leaving the coalition in 2020. Amanah members have every right to question what commitments the leadership of both parties would uphold should disagreements arise over candidate selection, policies or support for the government.

That experience provides sufficient grounds to demand a clear understanding of how decisions will be made, how disputes will be resolved and how the mandate of voters will be respected.

A mandate to negotiate

Amanah delegates could grant the party leadership a mandate to initiate negotiations. Bersatu, for its part, must determine whether it is prepared to accept Harapan's common policy framework and operate within a multiracial coalition that reflects the diversity of Malaysia.

If an agreement can be reached at that level, the leadership of both parties must present the proposal to their respective members.

How will party branches be organised? Who will elect the leadership? What will be the position of ordinary members and elected representatives within the merged party? These questions will determine whether political consolidation can be successfully implemented at the grassroots level.

Negotiations must also involve Harapan's existing component parties from the outset, as the proposal directly concerns the coalition's membership and future direction.

As Malaysia approaches the 16th general election, it is certainly tempting to assess this proposal purely in terms of electoral gains and losses.

I am more interested in what happens after the election. Would a larger political party be willing to use its influence to demand institutional reforms, advocate transparent political financing and defend low-income families, even when such demands prove inconvenient to its own political interests?

That should be the measure of its commitment, and it deserves a place at the negotiating table from the very first day.

I believe Amanah and Bersatu should merge if both parties are prepared to answer these questions before their members and the electorate.

This year's Amanah convention could initiate that process through one clear decision: to grant the leadership a mandate to negotiate and subsequently bring the outcome back to party members for their consideration and decision.

If Amanah intends to shape the future direction of Malay politics within Harapan, now is the time to put forward that vision.

AHMAD FARHAN ROSLI political observer and researcher.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.