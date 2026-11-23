COMMENT | In the space of little more than a month, recent deaths have again forced Malaysia to confront the most extreme consequences of violence within intimate relationships.

On Oct 15, Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency officer Norhazwani Ibrahim, 35, was found dead at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport civil servants’ quarters in Nilai. Her husband has since been charged with her murder. A post-mortem reportedly found that she died from pressure to the neck and also suffered three stab wounds.

A month before that, S Sila, 39, died after being stabbed 13 times at her home in Kulim. Her husband was subsequently charged with murder. Police said preliminary investigations indicated that the incident followed an argument believed to have been triggered by jealousy.

The cases remain before the courts, and whilst we should not presume to prejudge guilt, they raise a wider question that extends beyond any individual prosecution.

When a current or former intimate partner kills a woman, the killing is often discussed as the final incident: a murder, an argument that turned violent, or a domestic dispute that ended in tragedy.

The concept of femicide asks us to look further. It asks whether some killings of women should also be understood in the context of the violence, control and inequality that may precede them, rather than only through the final act that caused death.

Pulling back and viewing these violent acts that culminated in the deaths of women at the hands of their own partners as a whole demands that we scrutinise the origin point: "when" and "where" violence first begins in any domestic setting.

Progress on paper, persistence in reality

Malaysia is not the same country it was several decades ago.

Public understanding of domestic violence has developed. Sexual harassment is discussed more openly. Stalking has entered the criminal law. Institutions, protection mechanisms and support services have expanded, while women today participate across almost every part of Malaysia's economic, professional and public life.

Yet violence has not disappeared alongside that progress.

From January to September this year alone, the police recorded 5,862 domestic violence cases nationwide. The figure covers domestic violence more broadly and should not be treated solely as a measure of violence against women, but it does show the continuing scale of abuse occurring within homes and intimate relationships.

The uncomfortable question, therefore, is not whether Malaysia has made progress because clearly we have.

The question is, despite that progress, why does serious violence continue and whether our understanding of violence has evolved as quickly as the circumstances in which it now occurs.

Repeated threats, intimidation, monitoring, isolation, financial control and unwanted contact may appear less serious when viewed individually. Taken together, they can reveal a pattern of escalating control.

Femicide may be the most extreme outcome, but the warning signs often appear much earlier. Recognising those signs means looking at how control is exercised before violence turns fatal - including through the technology now woven into everyday relationships.

Violence enters digital world

There is another reason the traditional understanding of violence deserves reconsideration. The relationship itself has changed.

A generation ago, following someone usually required physical proximity. Monitoring another person's movements required being present. Harassment often stopped when the victim went home, changed location or closed the door.

A smartphone can alter all three.

Technology does not create abusive behaviour, nor does every use of digital monitoring amount to violence. But it can give an abusive person new ways to extend control beyond physical space.

Location-sharing applications can reveal where somebody is. Social-media accounts can be monitored. Passwords can be demanded. Messages can arrive continuously across several platforms. Photographs can be distributed without consent. Thanks to artificial intelligence, images can be manipulated or manufactured to create convincing sexual images of a person who never posed for them.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the UN agency working on gender-based violence and sexual and reproductive health, describes this as technology-facilitated gender-based violence. It warns that abuse can begin online and escalate into physical spaces, or vice versa, creating a continuum of online and offline abuse that can, in extreme cases, end in femicide.

The point is not to suggest that technology caused the recent deaths in Malaysia. There is presently no basis for making that connection.

It is that control no longer requires physical proximity.

A former partner may no longer need to stand outside a workplace to know where someone is. A threat need not be delivered face-to-face. An intimate photograph can become an instrument of coercion without anybody entering the victim's home.

Control can now follow a person in her pocket.

The challenge for law and policy is therefore to recognise that online and offline abuse may not be separate problems at all.

Malaysia is not starting from zero

It would be unfair to suggest that Malaysian law has stood still while the nature of violence has changed.

The Domestic Violence Act 1994 provides protection against more than physical assault. Its definition of domestic violence also covers threats, psychological abuse, financial loss caused by misappropriation of property and certain communications intended to insult the victim’s modesty. Victims may seek emergency, interim and longer-term protection orders, including restrictions on contact and proximity.

Malaysia has also taken an important step by criminalising stalking.

Section 507A of the Penal Code makes stalking an offence where a person repeatedly harasses another person, intending to cause, or knowing or ought to know that the conduct is likely to cause, distress, fear or alarm for that person’s safety. A separate amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code allows courts to issue protection orders against a person being investigated for or charged with stalking.

The significance lies in recognising that repeated following or tracking, unwanted communication or loitering at a person’s residence or workplace can form a pattern of harmful conduct even before physical violence occurs.

Other parts of the framework address different forms of harm.

The Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 created the Tribunal for Anti-Sexual Harassment as an alternative avenue for redress. Sexual harassment under the Act can include verbal, non-verbal, visual, gestural and physical conduct.

The digital environment is also receiving greater regulatory attention. The Online Safety Act 2025, which came into force this year, places obligations on licensed platforms to manage harmful content, provide reporting mechanisms and introduce additional safeguards for children and vulnerable users.

Taken together, these developments show that Malaysia has increasingly recognised forms of abuse that extend beyond physical violence.

But they also expose a more difficult question: what happens when the same experience crosses several of these legal boundaries?

The gap is often between the laws

A person experiencing abuse does not experience it in legal categories.

She may experience repeated messages, threats, monitoring, humiliation, sexual coercion, financial control and physical intimidation as one continuing pattern.

The law may see several different things.

Domestic violence legislation applies within particular family relationships. Stalking is dealt with under the Penal Code. Sexual harassment falls within another framework, while harmful online content may also engage platform regulation.

The difficulty is that the lived experience of abuse can cross several of them at once.

Consider intimate relationships themselves. The Domestic Violence Act protects spouses, former spouses and specified family relationships, but it does not generally extend to an unmarried boyfriend or girlfriend, even if the couple is living together.

That does not leave an unmarried victim without legal protection. Stalking, assault, criminal intimidation and other offences may still apply depending on the conduct.

But the route to protection changes according to how the relationship and behaviour fit within the law.

Digital abuse creates another layer. The Online Safety Act is principally concerned with the responsibilities of platforms rather than individual users, while the Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal provides a separate avenue for redress and is not a criminal investigative or prosecutorial body.

Different harms will inevitably require different legal responses. The concern is not that Malaysia lacks a single law covering everything. It is whether fragmentation makes it harder to recognise when several seemingly separate behaviours form part of the same escalating pattern.

A message, a demand for a password or repeated checking of someone's location may appear relatively minor in isolation.

The more important question is whether our institutions are equipped to recognise what those behaviours may mean when viewed together.

Prevention has to start earlier

There is another reason to look beyond the laws that apply once someone reaches a police station or courtroom.

Patterns of control, harassment and abuse do not suddenly appear when people become adults.

Young Malaysians are forming friendships and relationships in an environment where the distinction between the physical and digital worlds is increasingly artificial.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), around 94 percent of Malaysian children aged 12 to 17 use the internet, with almost all going online daily. For them, messaging, gaming and social-media platforms are part of ordinary social life.

That also means controlling behaviour can appear much earlier: persistent messaging, demands for passwords, monitoring of online activity, location tracking or pressure to share intimate images.

This raises an important prevention question. If we want adults to recognise coercion, consent, stalking and controlling behaviour, when should that education begin?

Malaysia's recent online-safety reforms have increasingly focused on children. The Online Safety Act now requires stronger platform safeguards, while the Child Protection Code introduced measures including safety-by-design requirements and age-related protections.

Those measures address part of the environment in which harm occurs. They cannot, by themselves, teach young people what a healthy relationship looks like.

Unicef has similarly argued that restrictions alone cannot keep children safe online, calling instead for stronger digital literacy, support for parents and schools, accessible reporting mechanisms and meaningful remedies when harm occurs.

That principle has relevance beyond child online safety.

Preventing violence against women cannot begin only when a woman is already seeking protection from an abusive partner.

It also requires boys and girls to understand much earlier that access to another person's password is not proof of affection, that constant location monitoring is not necessarily care, that intimate images remain subject to consent, and that rejection does not create an entitlement to continued contact.

Technology will continue changing the tools.

The more difficult task is changing the behaviour we are prepared to normalise.

What other countries are beginning to recognise

Malaysia is not alone in confronting the difficulty of regulating behaviour that may appear relatively minor when each act is viewed separately.

Several jurisdictions have begun responding by focusing less on individual incidents and more on patterns of control.

New South Wales provides one example.

Since July 2024, coercive control against a current or former intimate partner has been a criminal offence there. The offence is directed at repeated patterns of physical or non-physical abuse intended to coerce or control another person.

The reasoning behind the reform is significant. The New South Wales government says coercive and controlling behaviour preceded 97 percent of intimate-partner domestic violence homicides examined by its Domestic Violence Death Review Team.

The law also recognises behaviours that may involve technology, including monitoring communications or movements, controlling access to money, isolating someone from others and tracking their activities online.

The United Kingdom has taken a similar approach.

Controlling or coercive behaviour has been a criminal offence since 2015, while subsequent reforms extended its application to former partners even where they no longer live together. Official guidance recognises that abusive behaviour can continue or intensify after separation.

That guidance is particularly instructive in the digital context. It identifies cyberstalking, demands for passwords, monitoring devices or accounts, GPS tracking, doxxing and threats involving intimate images as possible forms of technology-facilitated abuse.

British guidance also tells investigators to consider the relationship history and wider pattern of behaviour rather than assessing each incident in isolation.

Spain offers a different lesson.

Its Comprehensive Monitoring System for Cases of Gender Violence (VioGén) brings together information from different public institutions to assess the risk faced by women who are victims of gender-based violence. Police assessments place cases into different risk levels, which correspond with different protection measures.

The latest VioGén 2 system is designed not merely to record incidents but to identify risk, support continued monitoring and generate alerts when circumstances change in ways that may endanger the victim.

None of these approaches should simply be imported into Malaysia.

But together they illustrate three useful principles: recognising patterns of coercion, understanding technology as part of that pattern, and assessing future risk rather than merely documenting what has already happened.

What should Malaysia consider?

Malaysia's next step need not begin with another sweeping piece of legislation.

It should begin by asking whether our existing system is sufficiently capable of connecting the warning signs we already recognise.

One area worth examining is coercive control. Malaysia does not necessarily need to replicate the New South Wales offence, but greater emphasis could be placed on recognising when isolation, surveillance, threats, financial control, stalking and technology-facilitated abuse form part of a wider pattern rather than a series of unrelated incidents.

That question is particularly important for unmarried couples. The Domestic Violence Act does not generally extend to an unmarried boyfriend or girlfriend, even if the couple is living together. Other criminal laws may still apply, but the route to protection can differ depending on the conduct involved.

Risk assessment is another area worth strengthening.

Malaysia already has mechanisms intended to coordinate responses to domestic violence. Yet a 2026 parliamentary review of seven One Stop Crisis Centres identified delays, inconsistent responses and weaknesses in the chain of action across health, enforcement, welfare and social protection agencies.

The issue, therefore, is not the absence of a framework, but whether information and warning signs are being connected quickly and consistently enough when the risk of violence may be escalating.

Technology adds another dimension. Malaysia already has detailed multi-agency guidance through the Guidelines for the Management of Domestic Violence Cases, which sets out the roles and responsibilities of agencies including the police, welfare authorities, healthcare facilities and the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

As technology changes the methods through which abuse can occur, these frameworks should continue to evolve to address digital monitoring, account access, repeated electronic communications, intimate images and location tracking where they form part of a wider pattern of control.

Finally, prevention must begin earlier. Digital literacy programmes for young people should address not only scams, strangers and screen time, but also consent within relationships, demands for passwords, location sharing, intimate images, persistent contact after rejection and the difference between affection and control.

The next stage of Malaysia's response to violence against women must therefore be about more than punishment after serious violence occurs. It must also be about recognising the pattern before the final act.

Because by the time violence becomes femicide, prevention has already failed.

THULASY SUPPIAH is a lawyer who regularly examines whether Malaysia's laws and institutions are keeping pace with emerging social challenges.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.