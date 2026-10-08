Sepang Umno division chief Noorazli Said has claimed trial at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of allegedly making religiously sensitive remarks.

He is accused of hurting Christians’ feelings during his speech at last month’s Umno general assembly, where he used a joke involving a Catholic priest and nun to illustrate the importance of political wisdom while praising party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s leadership.

According to the charge sheet, Noorazli (above) was charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code for allegedly acting with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of an individual named Xenia Lok, a lawyer and treasurer of the Catholic Lawyers’ Society (CLS) of Kuala Lumpur, who lodged a police report following the controversy surrounding Noorazli’s remarks.

The offence is punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine, or both.

Noorazli pleaded not guilty when the charge was read before magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri.

Deputy public prosecutor Fadhly Zamry had proposed bail of RM15,000 with one surety, however, the court allowed Noorazli bail of RM6,000 with one surety, after his lawyer, Hasnal Rezua Merican (below), requested that the amount be set at between RM4,000 and RM5,000, Utusan Malaysia reported.

In making the request, the counsel asked the court to consider Noorazli’s intention and willingness to resolve the matter.

“Overall, we have to look at whether there really was such an intention or not. Secondly, his actions in wanting to make peace, being prepared to apologise and so on,” Hasnal added.

The court fixed Nov 18 for case mention.

Brickbats

Noorazli allegedly uttered the remarks at about 11.20am on Sept 12 at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

The joke drew brickbats from several quarters, including Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh.

On Sept 14, Noorazli offered an apology for his remarks if they hurt any Christians' feelings.

Prior to that, however, when he told Malaysiakini he was “prepared to apologise”, he had defended his remarks by saying that the joke had been circulating widely even before he said it.

His response prompted DAP leaders Syerleena Abdul Rashid, Lee Chin Chen, and Teresa Kok to separately reject what they described as a “conditional” apology.

“Political accountability cannot simply mean apologising after crossing the line.

“It must also mean having the judgment not to cross it in the first place,” Syerleena said.