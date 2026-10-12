Chery Malaysia has issued a recall for its Omoda 5 variants C and H after an incident in Johor where the rear axle of one such car detached from the vehicle while it was on the road.

Chery said the recall will include inspection and replacement of affected components free of charge.

It added that the owner of any Omoda 5 variant can also visit Chery showrooms where technicians are ready to assist.

“Chery Auto Malaysia would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to all our customers. We remain committed to addressing this matter responsibly and ensuring customer safety and confidence,” it said in a statement last night.

The statement came hours after the Road Transport Department ordered Chery to issue a recall.

The RTD also temporarily suspended the China car maker’s vehicle type approval for the Omoda 5, halting new registrations of the model until a technical investigation is completed and potential safety risks are identified.

Additionally, the department will carry out an audit that would cover compliance, quality control systems, weld joint inspection procedures, and the safety standards of the components used.

The suspension will only be lifted once all safety issues are addressed.

This is not the first time the Omoda 5 has found itself in the spotlight for an axle-related issue.

According to popular automotive website Paul Tan, a similar incident involving the same model occurred two years ago, prompting Chery Malaysia to recall 600 units.



