PARLIAMENT | A DAP lawmaker has taken Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government to task for supposedly practising double standards in corruption cases, questioning why his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has not been charged again over a case related to Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, RSN Rayer (Harapan-Jelutong) said the government should not give anyone a free pass in corruption cases, regardless of whether they are political allies or opponents.

This was especially important given the government’s pledge to crack down on corruption, he stressed.

"Anyone who commits an offence must be brought before the court, charged and made to face trial, regardless of whether they are a deputy prime minister, an MP or a minister.

"The question being asked out there is: why were the charges against the Bagan Datuk MP (Zahid) withdrawn? Why has he not been charged again, when people on this side of the house (opposition) are now being dragged to court?

"Why are we practising double standards? Why are we being selective? Why are we not taking action against Bagan Datuk, who was involved in 47 corruption charges?" he said while debating Budget 2027 at the policy stage.

Rayer also urged Anwar, who is the Tambun MP, to ensure that the Attorney-General’s Chambers revisits the case and, if warranted, haul Zahid back to court.

"I would like to conclude my speech by saying that Bagan Datuk had been called to enter his defence.

"Tambun must take action and, if possible, ensure that the attorney-general charges him again so that he can stand trial," he said.

DNAA controversy

Zahid (above, left), who is Umno president, previously faced 47 charges involving bribery, criminal breach of trust and money laundering linked to Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

He was ordered to enter his defence in January 2022 after the prosecution established a prima facie case against him.

However, on Sept 4, 2023, the Kuala Lumpur High Court granted the prosecution’s application for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA), allowing the case to be discontinued without permanently acquitting Zahid.

READ MORE: Zahid granted DNAA over Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case

The lead prosecutor at the time, Dusuki Mokhtar (below), who is now the attorney-general, had cited 11 reasons for seeking the DNAA, including the need for a more comprehensive and complete investigation.

A DNAA allows prosecutors to bring the charges again if they decide to pursue the case.

The decision drew criticism from various quarters, including former Bar Council president Ambiga Sreenevasan, who described it as a "waste of public funds".

On Dec 4, 2023, the Malaysian Bar filed a judicial review application challenging the attorney-general’s decision to seek the DNAA.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed the application, but the Court of Appeal subsequently overturned that decision on May 7.

READ MORE: Malaysian Bar’s challenge to Zahid's DNAA

The matter is now before the Federal Court, which has granted leave to Zahid and the attorney-general to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s ruling.



