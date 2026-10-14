The Hindu community has been urged to steer clear of the controversy surrounding a Muslim man arrested by Islamic religious authorities over his alleged participation in Hindu rituals, including during the Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves, and to refrain from actions or statements that could inflame religious sensitivities.

“There is neither a need nor any benefit for the Hindu community to become embroiled in a controversy concerning the religious obligations of an individual from another faith,” said Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) president Thanga Ganesan.

He said Hindu places of worship and cultural celebrations had long welcomed visitors and observers from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds, reflecting the spirit of harmony that characterises Malaysia’s multireligious society.

At the same time, MHS recognised and respected Islam’s constitutional position as the religion of the Federation, while acknowledging the right of other religions to be practised in peace and harmony, he said.

Ganesan (above) stressed that religious observances must be approached with due regard for the laws, regulations and religious sensitivities applicable in Malaysia.

“Where any matter involves an individual professing the Islamic faith, MHS believes that questions concerning the individual's religious obligations, conduct or compliance with applicable Islamic religious provisions are best left to the relevant Islamic religious authorities to examine and address in accordance with the law and established procedures.

“MHS therefore calls upon the Hindu community, including religious organisations, temple committees, community leaders and members of the public, to exercise restraint and refrain from taking sides, making speculative interpretations or issuing provocative statements that could unnecessarily escalate the situation.

“Such matters should be addressed by the appropriate authorities with fairness, wisdom and sensitivity,” he added.

Yesterday, it was reported that the man identified as Aliff Daniel was also seen in clips purportedly showing him taking part in a “cleansing” ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, and is said to have positioned himself as a spiritual healer.

Aliff and his 52-year-old mother were arrested in Kuala Lumpur by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) after the Shah Alam Syariah Court issued an arrest warrant.

They are being investigated under Sections 4 and 10 of the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995, with Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director Shahzihan Ahmad noting that the department had begun investigating the case after videos of the alleged offences went viral.