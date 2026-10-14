PARLIAMENT | Zahari Kechik (PN-Jeli) has urged the government to broaden the scope of its proposed lemon law to give more consumers recourse against defective products.

Debating Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat today, he said the planned amendments to the Consumer Protection Act 1999 should not be limited to new vehicles.

“I would also like to propose that the products covered should not be limited to new vehicles alone, but should also include used vehicles as well as other products such as electrical appliances,” he said.

A lemon law would allow consumers to seek repairs, replacements, or refunds for products with persistent defects, particularly vehicles that remain faulty despite repeated repairs, Zahari (above) said.

He said the proposed protections would go beyond ordinary warranties by holding manufacturers and sellers accountable for products that fail to meet promised standards.

“This is important because it restores consumer confidence while compelling manufacturers to improve quality control and ensuring that consumers are not forced to continue bearing the burden of defective and non-functioning products,” he said.

Zahari also urged the government to expedite the amendments, noting that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had announced plans to introduce lemon-law provisions under the Act when he tabled Budget 2026 on Oct 10 last year.

“I would like to propose and urge the government to immediately table the bill to amend the Consumer Protection Act,” he said.

His call comes amid renewed scrutiny of vehicle defects following a recent recall involving Chery’s Omoda 5, which raised questions about the remedies available to motorists facing serious or recurring problems.

Call for stronger protection

Separately, Yeo Bee Yin (Harapan-Puchong) also cited the Omoda 5 recall and asked when the government would table the promised amendments.

She questioned what recourse vehicle owners had when their cars suffered major defects, even if the problems were less serious than those involved in the recall.

”Where is the protection for owners who experience similar problems, perhaps not as serious as this, but still involving major defects?” she asked.

Yeo (above) said some owners could find themselves with new cars stuck in workshops for months while still having to service their loans.

“For most Malaysians, buying a vehicle is one of the biggest financial commitments they will make in their lives.

“If they are unfortunate enough to end up with a car like this, then we need legislation to protect them,” she said.

Malaysia does not have a standalone lemon law, although the Consumer Protection Act provides remedies for goods that fail to meet statutory guarantees.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has been studying a dedicated lemon-law framework since 2024, including overseas approaches and protections for new and used vehicles.

Following Anwar’s Budget 2026 announcement, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Armizan Ali said earlier this year that the ministry planned to establish clearer procedures and dispute-resolution mechanisms for compensation claims, particularly those involving new vehicles.

The proposed reforms were listed among the ministry’s legislative priorities for 2026, but the amendments have yet to be tabled in Parliament.