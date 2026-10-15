Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today said her ministry reviewed its decision on school closures and reverted to the existing guidelines after considering expert input on the haze situation.

In a Facebook statement, Fadhlina sought to clarify the reasons for the latest move, following an earlier decision made in response to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s decree.

Last week, Sultan Ibrahim advised schools in haze-affected areas to close, particularly when Air Pollutant Index (API) readings remain between 150 and 180 for prolonged periods.

“When His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong expressed concern over the haze situation, of course we took it seriously. We chose to be more cautious because the ones we are trying to protect are our own children.

“After the decision was made, I continued to read various views from parents. Some asked for schools to be closed for a full week. Others were worried that their children would fall further behind in their studies.

“There were also parents who were at their wits’ end because they had to go to work, only to find that schools had suddenly closed and there was no one at home to look after their children,” Fadhlina explained, acknowledging that every family has its own legitimate circumstances and challenges.

Expert views

However, she said decisions on the haze should not focus solely on school closures, adding that matters involving public health and the environment require input from the relevant experts.

Fadhlina said this was why she brought together the relevant agencies, who are experts in their respective fields, to review the decision made following Sultan Ibrahim’s decree.

“During the discussion, we also took into account the National Disaster Management Agency's (Nadma) view that the country’s haze management should be guided by the National Haze Action Plan.

“After considering the views of the relevant agencies, the Education Ministry decided to revert to the provisions set out in the action plan,” she explained.

Fadhlina added that the action plan prescribes different measures for different levels of air pollution, intended to limit exposure to unhealthy air.

She also acknowledged that parents are right to be concerned because an API reading of 150 is already classified as unhealthy.

However, she argued that the response should depend on the severity of the haze, with outdoor school activities suspended when the API exceeds 100, and schools closed when it reaches 200.

Fadhlina and the Education Ministry faced criticism over shifting decisions and inconsistent thresholds for school closures amid the haze, leaving parents, schools, and employers uncertain about when closures would be imposed.

The confusion also raised questions about the practicality of keeping children at home, particularly for lower-income families without suitable indoor environments, given that online learning is not equally accessible to all households.

In a recent joint statement, civil society organisations Engage and Projek Sama called for a coordinated, science-based, and transparent approach, with clear closure criteria, advance notice and a central body to coordinate the government’s response to the recurring haze crisis.

READ MORE: COMMENT | Haze: Malaysia needs accountable leadership, real actions

Guidelines not new

In her statement, Fadhlina said the National Haze Action Plan is not a new policy, and that the country already has guidelines for managing haze.

“That is why it is important for us to return to a set of guidelines that have been established at the national level.

“Not all children have the same health conditions. Some have asthma, some have respiratory problems, while others are more vulnerable to the effects of haze.

“That is why we have introduced another concession. If parents feel that the haze could affect their children’s health, they can keep their children at home instead of sending them to school. They just need to inform the school,” she added.

Fadhlina said that while the government recognises parents’ concerns about their children’s health during the haze, it must also balance those concerns against the need to minimise disruptions to their education.

She pointed to the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO), when prolonged school closures led to learning losses that were difficult to make up, as a reason to avoid unnecessary disruptions to classroom learning.

“I understand that not everyone will agree with every decision. What I can assure you is that concerns will continue to be heard, and decisions will be made by referring to those with the relevant expertise,” she added.



