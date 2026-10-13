Umno has denied involvement in the ongoing crisis plaguing the Negeri Sembilan royal and customary institution.

The denial, reiterated by party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (above), came amid claims of the BN linchpin’s alleged complicity in the dispute over the state’s royal succession, which has spilled over to the state’s administration.

This came after the Singapore-based Straits Times mentioned that Umno has taken issue with anti-corruption stances adopted by Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, whose position as the state’s Yang di-Pertuan Besar is being contested by his cousin, Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar.

The report claimed that the ruler had, in particular, irked Umno leaders who are “spearheading” the move to pardon former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | Negeri Sembilan royal rumble: What's going on?

Speaking to reporters today, Asyraf asserted that Umno is the only political party whose constitution explicitly calls for its members to uphold the institution of the Malay rulers.

He added that protecting and upholding the Minangkabau customary law Adat Perpatih, as practiced in Negeri Sembilan, was also one of the party’s commitments during its election campaign for the state’s polls.

“How could a party whose constitution is founded on that principle interfere in these matters, or take sides with any party in a dispute involving the royal and adat (customs) institutions?

“The people must be given the correct facts - Umno has never been involved in, nor interfered with, these matters,” New Straits Times reported him as asking.

About a month after being sworn in as the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar before Tuanku Muhriz, Ismail Lasim confirmed that he signed a document affirming the decision by rebel territorial chieftains to remove the state ruler from the throne, but claimed it was done under duress.

However, on Sept 17, the Kuala Pilah Umno division chief changed course and announced that the state government will gazette the proclamations recognising Tunku Nadzaruddin as the new Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

The matter then escalated, resulting in Tuanku Muhriz removing the state excos except Ismail (above). The ruler’s decision was gazetted on Sept 24.

Conference of Rulers

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan palace royal comptroller Azizi Ali confirmed that Tuanku Muhriz will not attend the Conference of Rulers meeting, scheduled from today to Oct 15.

The statement added that Tuanku Muhriz (above) had not received any letter or royal invitation to attend the Conference of Rulers’ pre-council meeting, which was graced by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today.

The palace noted that an invitation was not required for attendance at the main Conference of Rulers meeting.

The statement was issued after Straits Times reported that Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah, who will chair the meeting at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur, issued an invitation to Tuanku Muhriz.

Tuanku Muhriz is expected to preside over the appointment of a new Jelebu chieftain tomorrow, with the new appointment set to mark three out of four chieftains regarded as aligned with Tuanku Muhriz, according to the report.

READ MORE: Legal experts propose royal tribunal, emergency rule to solve N Sembilan crisis