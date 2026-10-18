DAP elected representatives who fail to meet their key performance indicators (KPIs) risk not being renominated in future elections, party secretary-general Anthony Loke said.

He said Perak DAP, under the leadership of its chairperson Nga Kor Ming, had set strict performance benchmarks to ensure that every elected representative delivered the best possible service to constituents.

Loke (above), who is also transport minister, said the comprehensive assessment covered public service delivery, constituency work, efforts to strengthen the party and elected representatives’ commitment to maintaining a strong presence on the ground.

“Our elected representatives work around the clock and, of course, if any of them are less active, we will ensure that changes are made.

“Through this system, we constantly remind them that unsatisfactory performance increases the likelihood of them not being nominated again,” he told reporters after officiating at the 24th Perak DAP annual convention today.

Loke said performance monitoring systems for elected representatives were also in place in other states, with each adopting its own approach, but Perak took a stricter stance to ensure shortcomings were identified and addressed.

Malacca polls

On preparations for the Malacca state election, he confirmed that seat allocation negotiations among the component parties of Pakatan Harapan at the state level had been completed.

“Yes, the negotiations at the Malacca state level have been completed,” he said.

Nominations has been set on Oct 31, Nov 10 for early voting and Nov 14 for polling, following the dissolution of the Malacca state legislative assembly on Sept 23.

In the 2021 Malacca polls, BN won 21 of the 28 state seats, while Harapan secured five and Perikatan Nasional won two.

- Bernama